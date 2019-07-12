Trapper Schoepp Released an Awesome Video for “On Wisconsin” This Week

× Expand Photo credit: Kayla Jean

Well over a year in the making, Milwaukee songwriter Trapper Schoepp has released a video for “On Wisconsin,” the tune he finished for Bob Dylan.

Riffing off Dylan’s iconic video for "Subterranean Homesick Blues," Schoepp called in favors from a cast of dozens of local familiar faces singing praises of his home state including musicians, actors, filmmakers, mascots, a weatherman, politicians and record store owners. Cameos includes: Mayor Tom Barrett, Russ Feingold, Tom Crawford, Chris Demay, Dori Zori, Jim Linneman, Russ Klisch, Rich Menning, Luke Lavin, Butch Vig, Victor DeLorenzo, Bango and many more.

× Expand "On, Wisconsin" • Trapper Schoepp • Official Video

Here is the back story on how the song was born, from Schoepp’s website: