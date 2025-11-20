Trash Fest Moves to Puddler’s Hall

× Expand Trash Fest Trash Fest

This is not what civic leaders have in mind when they brag on the “City of Festivals.” Yet here it is once again—loud, proud and in poor taste. And refusing to take itself seriously.

Trash Fest XLI returns to Bay View, Saturday at Puddler’s Hall, 6 p.m.

Aside from trash and trashy acts, Trash Fest eases into Grande Dame status thanks to the legacy of folks like Paul “Fly/Paulette" Lawson and Darrell “Da Brains” Marten. This year cofounder Voot Warnings will be part of an act that will pay tribute to the late Rob McCuen. The band, The Magnetic Animal Bully Dog Style Ruins will also include Brian Wensing, Veronica Rusnak and Justin Propp.

Trash Fest has been in almost every club in town, from the now defunct Teddy’s to The Unicorn to Quarters, The Tasting Room, Falcon Bowl, Kochanski’s, The Jazz Oasis, Cactus Club, Club Garibaldi’s and Irene J’s.

For some four decades Trash Fest has corralled, prodded and set free hundreds of ids, leaving egos and superegos at home for the night. This year’s lineup includes: Nervis Virgins, The Werms, Fox and Hounds, Sha Na Not, Uncomfortable Moments, League of Erics, The Magnetic Animal Bully Dog Style Ruins, 2 1/2 Stars, The Trashiest Magic Show Ever, The Flies, Bellviews and Whatever.