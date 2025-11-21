Trolley’s ‘Carnival’ of ‘60s Sounds

× Expand Photo courtesy of Terry Hackbarth Trolley Trolley

The great rock music of the ‘60s was often recorded at incredible speed. And yet, as the decade advanced, bands with access to multi-tracking and generous budgets of time and money began to work in the studio like sculptors with wet clay or chisel and marble, carefully shaping ideas into lavishly produced recordings.

Milwaukee’s Trolley leans to the latter approach, taking their time to craft LPs of perfect ‘60s-inspired pop. It’s been 10 years since their last album, but the lengthy lapse between Caught in the Darkness and their new release, A Carnival of Grey & White, was caused by factors beyond the band’s studio perfectionism. Covid intervened, along with family health problems and the death in 2021 of a key member, guitarist-vocalist Mike Perotto.

“We weren’t only lifelong friends. Mike was our sonic architect,” says vocalist-bassist Terry Hackbarth. “Working with Mike was great. There was no pressure. We recorded in his home studio, maybe two hours on Sunday and three hours on Saturday,” says vocalist-guitarist Paul Wall.

Carnival was half finished at the time of Perotto’s death and contains several of his songs. With three songwriters and three vocalists, Trolley’s sound was a coherent composite whose common denominator, Wal says, is “1966,” that peak moment when rock broke free of its roots without exceeding its boundaries. The songs by Trolley’s heroes of ’66 were as concise and ordered as sonnets, but contained new echoes—new ways of hearing the world. The longest track on Trolley’s new album, the finale, “When the Drugs Wore Off,” is four minutes and four seconds. Most clock in at under 3:30.

Musical Merry-go-Round

Expand Photo courtesy of Terry Hackbarth Trolley Trolley

On Carnival, their fifth full-length album, Trolley reverberates with a merry-go-round of sources. Tommy-era Who melds effortlessly into The Pretty Things’ SF Sorrow; the jingle-jangle guitars owe more to The Searchers than The Byrds; The Beatles’ Revolver is in the DNA; there are tricky chords reminiscent of Burt Bacharach and harmonies from The Beach Boys Pet Sounds. The Hackbarth-Wall collaboration, “Leaving You Behind,” races at punk tempo. Wall’s “Do It for the Girl” is power-pop perfection. The ghost of eccentric British producer Joe Meek can be discerned at the onset of Perotto’s “Shiny Cars.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Jon Phillip is Carnival’s most prominent drummer, but the album features contributions by several percussionists over the years of its recording, including Tommy Keene’s drummer John Richardson. Carnival’s final mix was by Milwaukee musician Shane Olivo.

“We’ve always been on the same page,” Wall says of the band’s musical inspiration. However, aspirations have altered with time. “Twenty-five years ago, we were going for it—on the road on weekends, sending demos, trying to get signed by labels.”

“Now it’s about friendship and the pure love of music,” Hackbarth adds.