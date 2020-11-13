Von Alexander Merges Eras Seamlessly on ‘As The World Turns’

Photo Credit: Jacob Rink Von Alexander

Milwaukee hip hop can often get lumped into many different sounds, largely reflective of the neighborhoods and geographical barriers that divide the city’s music scene. A handful of local artists are looking to truly transcend those restrictions to create something bigger, and that’s exactly what Von Alexander does on his new album, As The World Turns.

Alexander, an established veteran of the hip hop scene, represents the merger of two different eras of the genre. Nearly a decade into the game, his lyrical ability is the byproduct of the tail end of the mixtape era, when emcees were judged on the strength of their bars over whatever mainstream instrumental was trending at the time. Getting his start well before the age of 20, however, the swagger of contemporary hip hop and trap music is still ever-present, making for the merger of youthful confidence and seasoned lyrical skill. It’s a marriage of styles that makes Von stand out amongst a crowd.

“I started writing this record back in December 2019. I spent the better part of this spring and summer putting the finishing touches on the writing process, and started recording in July” said Alexander. “A lot of living went into it. A lot of learning, and a lot of growing, of course.”

One of the many strong points of As The World Turns, however, lies outside of Alexander’s responsibility. Featured appearances from Lucien Parker and Mudy add just a sprinkle of extra variety to an already impressive offering, with new voices getting a chance to shine. In the case of Mudy, who gets an interlude all to herself, Alexander chose to give the young standout a spotlight.

“I always wanted to do something with Mudy” said Alexander. “I didn’t know what track would fit best for that. It was an idea that came about far before it happened. I feel like it’s different, because the original idea was for the project to sound like a mixtape, with nothing too polished. I didn’t give her any guidance on what I wanted it to sound like. She sent it back, and it fit perfectly within the project.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

As The World Turns showcases an artist only beginning to reach his creative peaks, intersecting style and skill in a way that few can. It certainly can find its way into the top albums of the year conversation, but it will only be part of what is sure to be a well-remembered legacy for Von Alexander.

Click here to listen to As The World Turns