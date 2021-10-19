WAMI Celebrates 40 Years of Wisconsin Music at Awards Ceremony

Sunday night at Turner Hall Ballroom, the 40th Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards show recognized winners as well as Hall of Fame inductees. Taking a break in the year when everything changed, the ceremony resumed, recognizing winners and featuring live performances.

Among the winners were Album of the year: Power Petting by Black Belt Theatre shepherdexpress.com/music/artists-beating-covid-19/black-belt-theatre-releases-ep-and-video-to-start-2021/ 

R&B/soul artist: Bryan Cherry shepherdexpress.com/music/artists-beating-covid-19/bryan-cherry-balances-parenting-and-creativity-during-lockdo/ ;

 Guitarist: Sean Williamson shepherdexpress.com/music/artists-beating-covid-19/sean-williamson-s-hybrid-sounds-and-alter-ego/

Best recording studio: Kneeverland Productions  shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/milwaukees-music-producers/

Sunday’s show also recognized 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees drummer Viola Smith, R&B group The Esquires youtube.com/watch?v=wnQ8yQJROCI and  Milwaukee expatriate Kevn Kinney co-founder of  X-Press, the publication that merged with the Crazy Shepherd to become Shepherd Express. He gained international notoriety after moving to Georgia and forming Drivin N Cryin. Kinney plays at Shank Hall on Tuesday.

Also recognized was Semi-Twang, the band who performed its final show on Saturday. The City of Milwaukee declared Sunday John Sieger & Semi-Twang Day shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/john-sieger-does-not-believe-in-writer-s-block/

A full list of the 2021 WAMI Award winners is here wamimusicwi.com/post/winners-from-the-40th-wami-awards-show