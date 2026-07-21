Wednesday Nights in Wauwatosa

× Expand Photo by MiCollins Photography A Tosa Tonight concert in Hart Park A Tosa Tonight concert in Hart Park in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

The Tosa Tonight concert series brings exciting music to Wauwatosa’s Hart Park. Each Wednesday, Tosa residents flock to the park to take in the bandshell, vast lawn, splashpad and large playground that attract music-lovers of all ages. The nine-week schedule includes a variety of musical acts from across the nation and many local businesses and vendors.

The series began 26 years ago, traveling around Wauwatosa on portable stages before settling in its permanent venue, the Rotary Performance Pavilion stage at Hart Park. Beginning as mostly cover bands, it began to feature more original and contemporary music over time. Tosa Tonight’s well-connected team works throughout the year to build an exciting lineup, said Mike Collins, marketing director, MC, and photographer who has worked on artist selection for a decade.

“[The audience’s] eyes are going to be attracted to what they're seeing because it's so different,” said Collins. “Across the board, we look for that firework, that common denominator of what’s going to entertain people.”

Blues, Rockabilly and More

Though this year’s programming had a rough start, dealing with a rained out opening night on June 17, the following weeks turned it around. June 24 featured sultry blues singer Ivy Ford and local Wauwatosans Greg Koch and the Koch Marshall Trio. On July 1, Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels opened for funky comedy band The Cleverlys. July 8 included Dan Rodriguez and Ben Mulwana and The Village. On July 15 was Lost Orange Cat and folk-rock punk band Adrian + Meredith.

At just over halfway through its yearly run, Tosa Tonight has much more to offer. Each upcoming act creates and performs original music and are what Collins called, “contemporary, modern music makers.” On July 22 Valley Fox will open for Chicken Wire Empire, local bands bringing folk and bluegrass to the stage. Singer-songwriter Claire Kelly will open for Grammy nominated rock country artist Will Hoge on July 29. On August 5, Gabriel Harris, local soulful pop singer followed by Bermuda Search Party, sure to bring the energy in an “invigorating, eye-popping show,” said Collins. August 12 brings Shane Hennessey and Jigjam for a Celtic inspired night in collaboration with Irish Fest that weekend. Though not on the original schedule, on August 19, Another One Bites the Dust – A Tribute To Queen will perform to make up for their canceled show on June 17 and conclude the series.

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In addition to the music, each week local businesses and vendors set up in the park offering food, drinks and more. Tosa Tonight is completely donation and sponsor supported so these relationships are valuable and appreciated. Supporters include Black Shoe Hospitality, Leff's Lucky Town, Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin and Network Health.

As the summer continues, Tosa Tonight offers a place for the Wauwatosa and Milwaukee community to gather. Collins said, “We sit kind of cooped up for about nine months a year. We suddenly have a chance to go out, be amongst friends and family, support local businesses, and let the kids run wild.”