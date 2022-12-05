WMSE 8th Annual Big Band Grandstand with Dewey Gill and Gunhild Carling

WMSE’s Big Band Grandstand returned to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, Dec. 4th 2022. A holiday tradition now in its 8th year is presented annually by Bob and Jenny Hillis in honor of Bob and Genie Friedman.
Hosting the event was WMSE DJ Dewey Gill, who hand-selected vinyl records from his music collection during his DJ set. Gunhild Carling, Sweden’s Queen of Swing, took the stage with her big band backing her along with dancers and special guest, singer Michael Andrews. During the performance, Gunhild played trombone, bagpipes, trumpet, recorder, and string instruments (such as banjo, ukulele, and harp), and often showcased all of her skills in one song, while casually breaking into a tap dance or singing. The proceeds from the Big Band Grandstand help support the upkeep of WMSE’s studios, digitization of the station’s jazz library, and powers the WMSE Live Jazz stream 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Sid McCain and Dewy Gill from WMSE
WMSE online auction items
WMSE Guitar Case of Music online auction items
WMSE Milwaukee Film online auction items
WMSE Big Band Grandstand online auction
Volunteers, Paul Zovick and JoAnne Lipo-Zovick
Guests, My-Linh Callies, Trini Torres and Vicki Robinson
Guests, Cindy Wick and Wendy Van Den Heuvel
Guests, Mike Jakubowski and Sandy Patyk
WMSE Big Band Grandstand Sponsors.
WMSE Station Manager,Tom Crawford
Gunhild Carling, The Swedish Queen of Swing
Gunhild Carling
Gunhild Carling
Gunhild Carling's dancers at the WMSE Big Band
Gunhild Carling and dancers at the WMSE Big Band Grandstand
Gunhild Carling playing the trombone
Special guest, Michael Andrews
Gunhild Carling on the trombone
Gunhild Carling
Gunhild Carling
Gunhild Carling playing the horn and bass
Gunhild Carling playing three horns at the same time.
Gunhild Carling singing with Michael Andrews
Gunhild Carling and Host Dewy Gill of the WMSE Big Band Grandstand
Gunhild Carling playing three trumpets
Mandy Clarke, Gunhild Carling and Sid McCain
Gunhild Carling and her Big Band at Turner Hall
Gunhild Carling playing the ukulele
Gunhild Carling playing the bagpipes
Gunhild Carling
Gunhild Carling and her Big Band
Gunhild Carling on the piano
Gunhild Carling and Tom Crawford