WMSE 8th Annual Big Band Grandstand with Dewey Gill and Gunhild Carling

WMSE’s Big Band Grandstand returned to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Sunday, Dec. 4th 2022. A holiday tradition now in its 8th year is presented annually by Bob and Jenny Hillis in honor of Bob and Genie Friedman.

Hosting the event was WMSE DJ Dewey Gill, who hand-selected vinyl records from his music collection during his DJ set. Gunhild Carling, Sweden’s Queen of Swing, took the stage with her big band backing her along with dancers and special guest, singer Michael Andrews. During the performance, Gunhild played trombone, bagpipes, trumpet, recorder, and string instruments (such as banjo, ukulele, and harp), and often showcased all of her skills in one song, while casually breaking into a tap dance or singing. The proceeds from the Big Band Grandstand help support the upkeep of WMSE’s studios, digitization of the station’s jazz library, and powers the WMSE Live Jazz stream 24 hours a day, seven days a week.