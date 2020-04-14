Xposed 4Heads Celebrate 414 Day and Honor Healthcare Workers With “Light It Up!”

Xposed 4Heads 2017 concept album Urgency Squad is the story of the people revolting against The Great Machine. Today the band is featuring their song “Light It Up!” to recognize local healthcare workers on 414 Day.

For the band, it hits home. Star Girl Linda Strain is an imaging manager at Children’s Hospital working every day to keep children safe from COVID-19. Front man Mark G.E. is a psychologist on the front line in nursing homes helping elderly cope with isolation. Guitarist Greg Barta is a physical therapy director helping people learn how to reduce stress at this time. Keyboardist Carter Hunnicutt retired from the Milwaukee Fire Department in 2016.

Raise a toast to 414 and raise another to those who are looking out for us in these challenging times.

“Light It Up!” on Bandcamp:

https://xposed4heads.bandcamp.com/track/light-it-up

Light It Up! video