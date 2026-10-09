XPosed 4Heads Get ‘Weird’ (Any Surprise?)

× Expand Photo courtesy of XPosed 4Heads Mark G.E. in XPosed 4Heads's "Let's Be Weird" video Mark G.E. in XPosed 4Heads's "Let's Be Weird" video.

Old Hollywood musicals and ‘80s new wave? The combination isn’t an odd one, given the cinematic influences on many music videos from the MTV era.

XPosed 4Heads’ Mark G.E. works within that Venn Diagram overlap on the band’s new single-video, “Let’s Be Weird.” He collaborated with his son, filmmaker Alex Eberhage, after watching Dick Van Dyke’s broom-twirling turn as the chimney sweep in Mary Poppins. There’s also a bit of Singin’ in the Rain in the mix. Call it a spoonful of sugar for a sardonic putdown of conformity. “Let’s Be Weird” includes chimpanzees at a conference table for a corporate team meeting, dog people with donuts, cowboys riding bananas.

“They’re doing monkey business and I don’t fit,” says G.E., explaining the chimps at the table. “‘Let’s Be Weird’ is an anthem for people who don’t fit in. I wanted imagery that isn’t necessarily directed at any particular outsider group but would resonate with all outsider groups.”

Expand Graphic courtesy XPosed 4Heads 2026 New Wave Fest poster

The next opportunity to see XPosed 4Heads is October 17 at the Cooperage for New Wave Fest, an annual autumn event organized by G.E. This year’s lineup features a festival staple, The First Wave, an ‘80s dark wave tribute band “with a Depeche Mode feel,” G.E. says. Rounding out the bill is Mixtape, a B-52s act featuring singer Suzanne Sexton Singh backed by G.E. and the 4Heads’ Kelp Chofs.

Of course, DEVO was one of G.E.’s foundational inspirations as the performance art band that defined “weird” for mainstream audiences in the ‘80s. The 4Heads played the Cleveland DEVOtional festival twice in recent years.

It should be no surprise that Xposed 4Heads will turn up the annual Krampusnacht at Pabst Best Place on December.

“Everyone I knew felt like they never belonged,” says G.E., returning to the subject of “Let’s Be Weird.” He remembers what it was like growing up in ‘70s Milwaukee. “The East Side used to be the place where people gathered who were not like everybody else in the area—an alternative, a safer place to go.”