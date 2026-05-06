Yipes! Takes an ‘Irish Exit’

× Expand Photo via Yipes! - Bandcamp Yipes! Yipes!

Back in the late ‘70s terms like power pop and new wave held as little true relevance as they do today. Saddled with both shorthand sketches, Milwaukee’s Yipes! grabbed the brass ring with a pair of albums for RCA subsidiary Millenium and an appearance as non-Minnesota ringers on Twin/Tone’s Big Hits Of Mid-America Volume Three. In 2018 they returned with the self-released album Yipes!!!

Expand 'Irish Exit' by Yipes!

The band was at work on a new album when guitarist-producer Mike Hoffmann died in 2021. Those tracks have been finished and released as the six song EP Irish Exit. Hardly the sound of geriatric rockers lining up for the early bird special, the songs hit with the testosterone rush of a frat house on a Friday night. Vocalist Pat McCurdy, who was recently featured in the documentary Bright Beautiful World: The Infectious Joy of Pat McCurdy, at the Milwaukee Film Festival, rants on “Rattlesnake Curves” and “Marissa (Can You Forgive Me),” and croons on the bridge to “Look at What the Cat Dragged In”—a nifty Beatle-esque interlude that suggests Hoffmann was conjuring mellotron keyboard parts.

With hooks galore—“Thanks For Nothing” being Exhibit A, the band delivers plenty of muscle with drummer Teddy Freese and bassist Pete Strand propelling things along. Need another genre? For what it’s worth, Irish Exit finds Yipes! comfortably fitting into an American version of pub rock.

The Strand Bros. will be appearing at the annual ROCKHOFFMANNOFF celebration of Mike Hoffmann. The fundraiser take place at Ope Brewing, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9.