Zach Pietrini Can’t Go Back

× Expand Photo by Andrew Feller Zach Pietrini Zach Pietrini

Zach Pietrini has entered his ‘80s Bruce Springsteen era.

While most fans are familiar with the Milwaukee singer-songwriter’s Americana and rock and-roll catalog, his latest batch of songs trades those rootsy textures for a cinematic wall of sound. It is a sonic shift heavily inspired by The Boss and modern indie luminaries like The War on Drugs.

For Pietrini, the Springsteen influence goes far deeper than a massive audio production; it is about creative identity and world-building.

“All of [Bruce’s] albums are very much him. They're his writing, they're his voice, they're just dressed up a bit differently,” Pietrini said. “As I was digging into that and then digging into people who emulate their own version of that '80s wall of sound kind of thing, I was getting more and more enamored with the soundscape. I was getting more into the energy, more into trying to make a huge record.”

While the full album, tentatively entitled Can’t Go Back, won’t arrive until next spring, Pietrini has mapped out a steady rollout of tracks this fall to tide fans over. Following last month’s release of the driving single “Careless and Wild,” he is set to drop “Love in the Dark” later this month, with the cinematic title track scheduled to follow in November. The latter will be celebrated with a release show at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. on November 21.

Building a Basement Soundscape

That pursuit of a huge record required abandoning the traditional format of his past catalog including his 2022 album Rock and Roll Is Dead. Where past projects relied on a standard five- or six-piece band tracking live with minimal overdubs, Pietrini set out to completely fill the sonic spectrum. He did this by transforming his own basement into a low-stakes sonic laboratory.

“I got to experiment a lot more because I'm not paying for studio time, which is a huge expense that forces you into a deadline,” Pietrini explains. “This allowed me time to mess around with sounds and find the ones I liked. To do things like, 'Hey, what if instead of just an acoustic and two electrics, it was five acoustics and 12 electrics?' There was way more freedom to explore.”

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To achieve this massive new scale and wrangle that creative chaos, Pietrini teamed up with producer and bassist Karl Roth to experiment with dense, intricate layering. Some tracks boast up to 50 layered guitars, anchored by a rhythmic cocktail of drum machines, live percussion and sampled beats.

“We tried to key in on the sounds we remember hearing as ’80s and ’90s babies,” Pietrini says of their shared, nostalgic production. “While recording, we were surprised to find how much of those soundscapes just lived in our brains. The album reminds me of film grain, soft neon, TGIF, tube TVs, tape everything, the smoking sections of dingy restaurants, and the glow of life before LED.”

Having Roth as a second filter allowed Pietrini to ground the tracks, ensuring every single song on the track list captured that exact, unified energy. “We talked a lot about how if we're not excited about each one of these songs, we need to ask ourselves why and change it. It was a very dynamic, open process.”

Leaving Vs Staying

Conceptually, the album’s title track typifies what Pietrini calls the “heart of the album.”

“Between moving on or leaving or growing, there's really no fitting back into the box once you're outside of it—but also choosing to stay or choosing to be in a place when maybe there is a chance of leaving,” Pietrini explains. “That ship, that exact experience or that exact moment is gone. So, hoping things come back around is another thing.”

Much of that overarching lyrical theme is centered around the heavy personal transitions Pietrini faced over the last few years. During the height of the Covid pandemic, he endured profound loss, losing both of his parents and seven other family members.

“The last couple of years personally have revolved around having to reevaluate my—for lack of a better term—personal contracts to pieces of my life,” Pietrini says. “I think that level of death forces some introspection and thinking about ‘How have I lived? What have I been a part of that I want to keep and what have I been a part of that I want to jettison?’

“There's been a lot in my own personal spirituality that I've had to come to terms with and walk away from. And there have been things in my life that I have held onto that I should have let go of and things I have let go of that I should have held onto.”

Pietrini views the project as a growth album—a reflection on what is left behind and what is worth keeping. He notes that the world itself being in a "heavy state of transition" made it feel like the right moment to release this kind of raw, reflective body of work.

“There is just massive upheaval everywhere,” he said. “When there's that level of turmoil, one can't help but ask the question: What am I doing here? What is the point of all of this? What needs to change? What can I change? What needs to be maintained? What do I need to defend?”

Ultimately, that philosophical wrestling match seeped directly into the album's sonics. Pietrini notes that his choice to embrace a bigger sound with “more pop sensibility was a decision to leave” where he has traditionally been comfortable as an artist, pushing himself to “discover new territory” and see what he’s about, what's changed, and what's stayed the same.