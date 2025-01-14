2024’s Milwaukee Concerts and Music Books

× Expand Photo by Dan Michener - Facebook The dB's

As Summerfest settled into its guise as a multi-weekend festival, it once again offered something for everyone.

In what may have been the best concert of 2024, former Alabama Shakes songwriter Brittany Howard headlined the BMO Pavilion on Summerfest’s 2024 opening evening. Framed by a Strawberry Solstice full moon, Howard and her band took the stage channeling Alice Coltrane’s cosmic grooves. By the fourth song security personnel were dancing in the aisles.

Kicking off their set in a drizzle, by the time NYC’s The Thing finished the humid weather had turned to merely overcast. None of that fazed the young quartet who hit the ground running at the Generac Power Stage and blazed through a set of dirty ass rock and roll. With a look circa 1975 and playing vintage gear to match they moved from heavy riff rockers to mid-tempo proto stoner jams to freakout raveups.

You want democracy in action? In addition to the drum solo, both guitarists took turns at the center mic for lead vocals. On these tunes, with a frontline of supporting voices, The Thing was at its best. Democracy in action part two: Even though Summerfest runs a tight ship schedule wise, when the set ended and the crowd made enough noise, vocalist-bassist Zane Acord looked at stage manager who shrugged his shoulders and The Thing obliged with another tune.

Highlights of Tracy Bonham’s Summerfest show included “The Uncertain Sun,” a Covid-era song Bonham thought she “wrote for someone else but realized it was for herself” and “Devil’s Got Your Boyfriend.” The latter playfully grooved on a slinky rhythm and as the band jammed a bit, Bonham strapped on an electric guitar plugged into the small, battered tweed amplifier and cut loose with a finale that suggested the primacy of Link Wray and the undefined skronk of Marc Ribot. Yet, it was a few guitarless trio tunes that were evidence that Bonham’s impact would be much more powerful in a club setting.

Legends in Action

In October Stevie Wonder signaled life beyond the upcoming election. Wonder’s short tour with the long name, “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart,” filled Fiserv Forum with a message of hope for the future. Early in the show Wonder delivered “Master Blaster” and “Higher Ground,” a pair of tunes that had folks moving, grooving and dancing in the aisles. The blast of funk made it easy to imagine a full dance floor, had it not been filled with seats. Maybe what was most impressive was how personal this show felt. It didn’t seem like an arena show. It was organic, with storytelling, humor and a bit of grit. It’s long been obvious that while Steve Wonder is a pro, his humanity always takes the spotlight.

In a night filled with musical chops galore, octogenarian Herbie Hancock and his group played a concert ripe in equal parts soul and humanity, with subtle dynamic shifts and nods to technology.

Chrissie Hynde never had a Plan B. It seems she willed herself into leading a band that played rock and roll. That was never more evident than Monday night when Hynde’s band the Pretenders played a free-range set at the Riverside Theater that included songs from the band’s 2023 album Relentless and “Stop Your Sobbing,” the Kinks cover they recorded in 1979 which appeared on their flawless debut album—and a plenty of material from in-between.

Utilizing the time-tested recipe of two guitars, bass and drums, the band served Hynde’s songwriting and her vocals—that bell-like vibrato and idiosyncratic phrasing that made “Kid” (dedicated to deceased original members James Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farnon) and “Mystery Achievement” come to life.

Anyone yearning for Bob Dylan and The Band’s defining sound found a contemporary fix in March at the Pabst Theater when the venue hosted “Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert.” (Bob Dylan played The Riverside Theater in October 2023 returning a second time for his “Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.” That tour actually kicked off at the same venue in November 2021.)

Cat Power kicked off the electric set with “Tell Me, Momma,” the ultimate Dylan cypher—a killer song that only appeared on bootlegs and was never released on a studio album. This was the “thin wild mercury sound” that lived in abandon where rockabilly and rhythm & blues merged seamlessly. In hindsight, it sure seems to be protopunk. “Baby, Let Me Follow You Down” captured the raw sound of guitars kissing barb wire, turning the stately theater into a roadhouse. “I’m goin’ back to Milwaukee, I do believe I’ve had enough,” she ad-libbed at the close of “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues.”

Bill Camplin tends to stick close to home, Café Carpe in Fort Atkinson. But his occasional solo shows at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn offer a chance to witness an artist who has dedicated his life to fine tuning his craft. In December Camplin played a rare performance with his band. A regular at the annual “Nod to Bob” evenings, in another Dylan connection, Camplin recorded his album Cardboard Box in the same Minneapolis studio where Dylan was recording Blood on the Tracks.

The Club Scene

After Neil Young scored a big hit in 1972 with the song “Heart of Gold” he grew disillusioned and headed away from the mainstream. The string of albums known as the Ditch Trilogy was emblematic of the dark, brooding, soulful music he conjured. It was these albums that informed Tired Eyes set. Comprised of Rich Mattson (Ol’ Yeller/Northstars), Alan Sparhawk (Low/Black Eyed Snakes), Glen Mattson (Glenrustles), and Kraig Johnson (Run Rusty Run/Jayhawks/Golden Smog), the band takes its name from a song on Young’s album Tonight’s the Night.

To be fair, this wasn’t a cover band or a tribute act. It was the basic ingredients of Young and Crazy Horse in a packed, sweaty club. It was the sound of entropy unfolding in real time then folding back on itself. This was four grown up dirtballs, jamming in a garage—who took the primal ingredients of some of Young’s best raw and heartfelt songs and refracted them into something similar to the originals—but definitely not the same.

Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore stopped at Vivarium in September as if to show that cancer and the Covid lockdown were bumps the road for careers that encompass lifetimes of making records and playing live. Backed by Alvin’s touring band The Guilty Ones, the evening had elements of folk, blues, rockabilly and even psychedelic flourishes. Alvin chatted in a preview here.

In 1981, The dB’s debut album, Stands for deciBels, was released by UK label Albion Records. The original lineup of the band has regrouped for dates including a Shank Hall show that found the quartet having not lost the magic. Will Rigby spoke with Shepherd Express in advance of the show here.

In a career that includes collaborations with John Zorn, Tom Waits and Elvis Costello, Marc Ribot’s music is wonderfully all-over-the-map. Presumably a play on the term has-beens, Marc Ribot: The Jazz-Bins were plenty relevant in April at Vivarium. Due to an unexpected delay the show started half an hour late, but it was a small price to pay for fans who had long waited to see Marc Ribot in action. Featuring Greg Lewis on Hammond B3 organ and a pair of Leslie speakers, the band coaxed sounds inspired by the daze when Ribot split his time between NYC No Wave New Jery gigs with Brother Jack McDuff.

Along with The dB’s and Ribot, another connection to the heyday of underground NYC music, Deerfrance (who has worked with John Cale and Tom Verlaine), played a pair of shows for her album the sad electronic NOW.

Supported by Milwaukee musical ties (drummer Bo Conlan and guitarist Rich Thomas), Deerfrance and her band played a matinee show at Linneman Riverwest Inn after playing Shank Hall the night before with Chuck Prophet.

What to say about Chuck Prophet? Like clockwork, Prophet seems to roll into Milwaukee, nearly incognito in an Econoline van. The band take the stage, check their tuning and proceed to rearrange the molecules of the room—turning the evening into a rock and roll homage with the Prophet turning show Evangelist. And it is like that every show.

Timing, as they say, is everything. If you had planned to catch opener Sam Blasucci Thursday night at Vivarium you were out of luck but if you were a Luna fan, you won the lottery. And if you also happened to be a fan of the Velvet Underground, Luna’s show was the prize in the Crackerjacks. When Blasucci canceled, Luna stepped up to play two sets, spiked with Velvets and Lou Reed nuggets.

Books

Mia Zapata and The Gits - A True Story of Art, Rock, and Revolution is drummer Steve Moriarty’s inside look at the Seattle group that was poised for greater success when vocalist Zapata was murdered in 1993. Moriarty recalls Zapata as a perfectionist in two things, “writing brilliant, emotive song lyrics and hosting cocktail parties for two or twenty, which was why ‘Another shot of Whiskey’ was such a perfect song.” As the musical anchor of the band, Moriarty took his job seriously. The book serves a part memoir, part snapshot of the Seattle scene and part tribute to a friend gone too soon.

Milwaukee’s Brett Newski has plied his wares as a troubadour playing gigs of all sizes on six continents. As an author his recent memoir Piss In The Wind: Misadventures Of An Indie Troubadour (Vol 1) is a fly-on-the-wall collection of journal entries along with lyrics. Adaptive, witty and with the awareness of a cat (a recent social media post from South Africa simply read, “Just witnessed a man smoking and jogging at the same time.”) Newski’s humanity shines through the freakish nature of some events.

With the bulk of the chapters culled from his nomadic adventures in Southeast Asia, Newski offers the reader a vicarious view of life most of us will never witness. And maybe a few a parent—in this case his mom would like to unsee, “Please don’t eat mushrooms or other consumables from sketchy due ever again,”

In Truckload of Art, An Authorized Biography of Terry Allen, author Brendan Greaves takes a wide-angle look at the west Texas sculpture and songwriter, whose high school buddies included the above-mentioned Jimmie Dale Gilmore and the other Flatlanders. At over 500 pages, it is a welcome doorstop that illuminates a life dedicated to creativity. The side trips make the reader jealous to have been part of Allen’s posse. Think about this: Allen’s work has been exhibited in places like the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, Musée Saint-Pierre, in Lyon, France and the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, he performed on “Shindig!” in 1965, recorded over a dozen albums and whose “New Delhi Freight Train” was covered by Little Feat.

Expand I Wouldn't Say It If It Wasn't True by Steve Wynn

As busy an artist as you will find, Steve Wynn played Summerfest with The Baseball Project and also played a solo show in Chicago to celebrate his memoir I Wouldn't Say It If It Wasn't True - a book that recalls a childhood characterized by change, a pilgrimage stalking Alex Chilton in Memphis and the early chapters of his career with The Dream Syndicate. Highlights of the accompanying CD Make it Right include “Madly” which melds a dark wisp of cabaret folk to a haunting vibraphone melody; “Simpler Than the Rain” builds on electric piano and adds pedal steel, recalling On the Beach era Neil and the Krautrock burbling's of “Roosevelt Avenue.”

Decades ago, at a Shank Hall show Vicki Peterson (The Bangles) launched into “Who We Are, Where We Live.” As the song peaked Peterson was surrounded by her fellow Continental Drifters, like a pack of wolves protecting one of their own. White Noise and Lightning: The Continental Drifters Story by Sean Kelly is the unvarnished story of a New Orleans-based musical commune that included expatriates from Los Angles with key members from The Cowsills, The Bangles, The dB’s. Original drummer, founder, and songwriter Carlo Nuccio was a talented session player who passed too, as did Peterson’s boyfriend Bobby Donati. Life, death, marriage, divorce, substance abuse are all part of the scenery here, but the real story is how this extended chosen family grieved and created. Author Kelly’s oral history allows various Drifters the space to put things in perspective.

The concurrent CD White Noise & Lightening The Best of The Continental Drifters provides a concise soundtrack to a sprawling story. But if you want the real prize in the crackerjacks, track down Drifted: In The Beginning & Beyond. That collection includes a second CD entirely of covers ranging from AM gold to Memphis soul to a clutch of Fairport Convention tunes. Disclosure: I may have a soft spot for their covers. When our band (The Aimless Blades) opened the Shank Hall show, Susan Cowsill summoned me to join them onstage for their encore of “Cinnamon Girl.”