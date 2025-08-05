5 Must-See Acts at This Year’s Irish Fest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Bog Bodies Bog Bodies

Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture, returns to the lakefront August 14–17, bringing with it an exciting mix of tradition and contemporary sounds. Whether you're a longtime fan of Irish music or just discovering it, this year’s festival features a stellar lineup of artists pushing the boundaries of what Celtic music can be while honoring its rich past. From high-energy fusion bands to award-winning fiddle players, here are five must-see acts you won’t want to miss.

Bog Bodies - Performing All Four Days

Bog Bodies emerges as a powerhouse Irish ensemble, masterfully blending traditional Irish melodies with a contemporary, raw edge. Inspired by the enigmatic megalithic sites of Ireland, the band is formed by songwriter and archaeologist Dan Maher. Their genre-bending, high-energy folk sound is characterized by the interplay of traditional Irish instruments such as the bodhrán, flute, and mandolin with guitars and drums, creating a unique blend of old and new, earthy and electric. Combining the storytelling traditions of Irish folk with the raw intensity of rock and a dash of world music for good measure, Bog Bodies' songs are charged from the ancient megalithic sites of Ireland and are often political, ethereal, and Celtic/Pagan in theme.

Milwaukee Irish Fest partners with Dublin’s renowned TradFest to showcase emerging Irish artists in the United States. The Bog Bodies group is part of this year’s TradFest showcase.

The Howley Brothers - Performing August 15, 16 & 17

From Ireland, the Howley Brothers, David and Martin, are redefining the landscape of folk music with their dynamic new collaboration. Founders of Billboard No. 1 band We Banjo 3, the Galway-born siblings have a storied history of musical excellence. Martin's exceptional skills on the banjo and mandolin have earned him multiple All-Ireland titles, while David's emotive voice and instrumental versatility have made him a sought-after performer alongside legends like Eileen Ivers and Mumford & Sons. Their combined artistry in The Howley Brothers offers a fresh and vibrant take on Celtic and Americana traditions.

Fiddler of Oriel Winner, Maebh McGlinchey - Performing August 15, 16 & 17

Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Maebh McGlinchey Fiddler of Oriel Winner Maebh McGlinchey

Hailing from Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Maebh is steeped in Irish traditional music. She began playing fiddle at just seven years old and has since become one of the most admired young players in Ireland.

Maebh recently took home the top prize in the 2025 Fiddler of Oriel competition (Over 18 category), one of the most prestigious traditional fiddle contests in Ireland, held during the Féile Oriel festival in Monaghan. She's also a two-time All-Ireland fiddle champion, a Fiddler of Dooney winner (2019), a recipient of the Ed Reavy Award (2023), and a Scór na nÓg national titleholder.

Hermitage Green - Performing August 15, 16 & 17

Hermitage Green have built a dedicated legion of fans across the globe thanks to their captivating and unforgettable live sets. Their unique arrangement of instruments that includes the bodhrán, djembe, rhythmic guitar, and banjo sets them apart as a truly original offering of Irish folk music. They have played alongside the likes of Gavin James, Josh Ritter, Walking On Cars, and The Pogues.

Elias Alexander - Performing August 15, 16 & 17

Expand Photo by Andrew Wallner courtesy of Milwaukee Irish Fest Elias Alexander Elias Alexander

Elias Alexander is a rare performer who combines live looping and electronics with a wide variety of instruments, from bagpipes to fiddle, guitar, whistle, and keys. With deep roots in traditional Celtic and American music but a boundless appetite for possibility, rhythm, and expression, Elias takes audiences on a mind-blowing journey through traditional tunes, original songs, and danceable fun.

Milwaukee Irish Fest runs August 14–17 at Henry Maier Festival Park with four days of music, dance, food, and immersive cultural experiences for all ages. Want to save on admission? Visit irishfest.com to view admission deals, daily schedules, festival hours, and everything you need to plan your legendary festival weekend.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic—Céad míle fáilte—a hundred thousand welcomes are waiting for you!