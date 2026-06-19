50 Years of The Fleshtones

Expand Photo by Kelly Kai Hattox via The Fleshtones - Facebook The Fleshtones (2025) The Fleshtones (2025)

They may be celebrating their 50th anniversary, but The Fleshtones say they want no part of the oldies circuit.

The legendary New York City garage rock band, which returns to Milwaukee next Wednesday at Shank Hall, released the excellent It’s Getting Late (… And More Songs About Werewolves) in the fall of 2024. It was the band’s 10th studio album (along with numerous singles and collaborations) since 2000, mostly for Yep Roc Records.

To survive creatively, says Fleshtones guitarist Keith Streng (interviewed recently over Zoom from his home in Sweden), it’s important for a band to enjoy and love the process of making new music.

“It’s s a process to release new songs into the world, to promote, to talk about them,” he says. “It’s also just the idea of being in a band and staying relevant, because it’d be very easy to just go out there and, let’s say, get on the oldies circuit and just play with bands who were really hip in the ‘80s or ‘90s.

“You can make a lot of money doing that, but you’re not making new records. You’re not contributing anything new; you’re just going out there, and the people who know you from a long time ago will be your only fan base that you’re playing to. So, you know, The Fleshtones have somehow always skirted around that.”

Just Keep Playing

As far as acknowledging the passing of 50 years, The Fleshtones (Streng, lead singer Peter Zaremba, drummer Bill Milhizer and bassist Ken Fox) are doing what they always have done: playing lots of shows. Streng excitedly describes recent shows in France that were capped by a two-night performance in Saint-Gilles Croix-de-vie in western France.

“It was fun with guests and excitement,” he says. “The club was sold out, we did different shows each night, different guests, and that’s how we wrap our head around it. We celebrate it.”

In the U.S. the band is bringing its 50th anniversary tour to Milwaukee and Madison in Wisconsin and Berwyn and Macomb in Illinois before a big homecoming in New York City at the Bowery Ballroom on Aug. 7. Before the NYC date, the band plans to release a 7-inch single, and Streng has just released his first solo album, The King of Queens, on France’s Foo-Manchu, which has also put out solo material from Zaremba.

Pawns That We Be

When I interviewed Zaremba in fall 2024 just as It’s Getting Late (… And More Songs About Werewolves) was being released, he talked about the significance of time for the band as it approached its 50th year, reflected in the album’s title track, which he and Streng co-wrote: “This dream’s expiration/Is way past its date/You can stay/But I can’t wait.”

“And so somehow the ideas for this album and songs like that were, I guess there was something intuitive,” Zaremba said. “Saying, yeah, it is getting late and you don’t know what's going to happen, so you better finish what you’re doing and do the best you can. As Edwin Starr said, ‘Pawns that we be/ every move must be our best.’”

At the time, Zaremba was just getting back to performing after a serious illness that led him to proclaim that he was “back from the grave.”

Zaremba also discussed one of the positive aspects of the band’s longevity: the band’s ambitions catching up with their abilities and pointed out several more complicated songs on the album as examples, including the dancehall grooving “Coming Everybody Getting High With You Baby Tonight” and a cover of Elton John’s “Empty Sky,” which he had long loved.

When the band started in 1976, Streng say he didn’t even know the guitar string names. “I wanted to write songs and have a band where, you know, we could do original songs,” he says. “I saw the Ramones play before they had a recording deal. I was with Peter. We saw the Ramones play. And I thought, like, wow, you know, you don't have to be a virtuoso to do this, and it’s so rock’n’roll.”

The Power of Super Rock

But despite the evolution of their abilities, Streng has very specific thoughts about over-rehearsing before performing in front of a crowd. Don’t do it.

“I think experience is good, but chaos and being spontaneous are everything,” he says. “There’s a way to do it and make it tight, but not tight at the same time. I know that sounds crazy, but that, to me, is what makes a great rock and roll band. Really, the whole trick is just to do a tour and just go out for a few shows, because then the band just falls into it. But, to me, it’s not about just being super tight. I find that kind of boring. Actually, that’s easy to do.

“It's when you're not super tight, but you're tight, and you’re spontaneous, and you’re delivering a show to that audience, that night that they want to see, and you want to give to this audience. So, it’s not like you're just doing the same thing every night, everywhere you go. That is not what The Fleshtones are about. That is not Super Rock.”

The Fleshtones at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Shank Hall, 1434 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee. Chicago’s The New Duncan Imperials open.