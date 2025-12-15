‘Best Original Song of the First Half-Decade …’ with (Relevant) Detours into Postmodern Analysis/Criticism and the End of the World

× Expand Photo by Ebru Yildiz via TORRES - Facebook TORRES TORRES

“Best Song of the First Half-Decade.” An oddly delineated honor, to be sure. Or we could go with “Best Song of the First 5% of the New Century.” Or “…of the First 1/200th of the New Millennium.” Then again, why any “Best Ofs” now, already? Why not wait till December 2029?

As the winning song's lyrics maintain (in my reading), big changes are coming—indeed, are already well under way: bigger than usual; more radical than before. The vast transmutation now afoot will eclipse, in impact, the advent of the printing press, the Industrial Revolution, even the computer, because this now-in-process re-direct isn't just quantitative, as technological advancement has been to date; rather, these changes are qualitative. And their quality, I shudder to say, looks highly questionable.

Our nation is now borderline-neofascist. Our planet, due solely to human intervention and abuse, affords fewer and fewer resources to more and more humans, with a breaking point just around the corner (and hundreds of millions quite “broken” already). The ongoing mass extinction of the (formerly) myriad, discrete species around us foretells not a science-fictional Planet of the Apes but an all-too-factual factual Planet of the Humans and Not Much Else.

Torres Finds Hope

Technological “progress” grows exponentially in a straight, now nearly vertical line … while morality keeps bumping along on its usual infinitesimally ascending path with, of late, some serious bumps-down. These disasters, incidentally, are all related—a fact that serves only to further accelerate their snowballing.

So, yeah: let's designate a few “Best-Ofs” here and now—in the Shepherd Express, at the close of 2025, in the middle of this godawful-thus-far decade—rather than waiting till '29. To wait would risk squandering the opportunity afforded by a still (mostly) free press and a semi-habitable planet not run by and for A.I … which brings me, at last, to “Artificial Limits,” written and performed by ever pioneering musician and recording artist Torres (aka Mackenzie Scott).

Lucky track #7 on her January 2024 Merge Records release What an Enormous Room is an epic 6-minute monolith (Space Odyssey reference intentional; read on) of drone-distortion / alt-pop / post-rock music—and so far, to these ears, the best new song of the New Twenties. Bonus: “Artificial Limits” is also, in its ambiguous way, far more hopeful about our shared future than are my Cassandrian cautions and cries above … or at least, like ketamine trips I've taken, it leads into an inscrutable, ineffable “Infinity Void” that could go either way.

Full disclosure: Scott has a small voice role in the feature film I'm making. But I don't note her talents here because she's in the cast; she's in the cast due to her noteworthy talents.

Give the song a listen before you consider my take(s) on it.

On YouTube, the first result for “Torres Artificial Limits” is the album version (audio only); right underneath is a single-take, fan-shot concert video from Brooklyn's club Elsewhere. I recommended both, in that order. I also suggest you give the lyrics your first read while listening—but of course, I've no control over that. (Nor should I; that'd be, well, neofascist.)

"Artificial Limits" (Mackenzie Scott, aka Torres)

Music and lyrics © 2024 by Torres / Mackenzie Scott Music

Used by permission.

Recently, I've been dreaming nightly of a ship

Capsizing, all of us inside

If you're here, it means you've survived

Your own death sentence

So rest in pleasure now

No more artificial limits

Took me this long to realize a flame casts no shadow

I'm not sayin' I've let my darkness go, but

It's like I'm learning to float

It's gettin' hot under my skin

Think I'm starting

To glow

There are no safe places, people or things

And in spite of everything

Anything could happen now

Anything could happen now

If you're here, it means you've survived

Your own death sentence

So rest in pleasure now

No more artificial limits

So we've got our insanities

So we are inclined to bleed

We could let these be our strengths, there are no safe places, people or things

And in spite of everything

Anything could happen now [repeats]

Intentional Fallacy

I can't begin to tell you what those lyrics mean, only what they mean to me. Warning: Literary-/art-analysis detour ahead! but justified, perhaps, by Scott's college minor in English and (clearly productive) major in songwriting. (Besides, the maximum word count for online journalism/criticism tends to run higher than for print.)

The theory of intentional fallacy holds that an artist's intentions, stated or otherwise, are—to everyone except the artist—immaterial. This perspective turns on its head the pervasive view of art as a puzzle-box to somehow “solve” … the notion that to find out and grasp what an artist consciously intended—what the artist meant to say before, throughout and via a work's creation; what the artist's purpose was—is to decode and thereby discover “the” (as in: the single, correct) meaning of a work.

No. The piece must stand alone, apart from speculations of intent—intent being unknowable anyway, whatever the artist may say, for in addition to the influence of others' commentary (and the possibility of outright lying), mightn't much of the creation spring from the artist's vast unconscious? With intent/purpose and cerebral, single-meaning symbolism tossed out the window, one is Freud ... oops, I “slipped”: one is freed to fully examine, unencumbered, a creation's craft, style and content via how these and other elements make one feel, e.g.: each individual's unique relationship with the work. In other words—Torres' words, specifically—“Anything could happen now.” (See also Susan Sontag's 1966 essay “Against Interpretation” with its call to focus “on the thing itself.”) The art piece in question invariably becomes far more fascinating and complex in the process.

Happy Accidents?

As for the “happy accidents” about which some artists protest “Wait, you're seeing something in my work that I didn't (deliberately) put in there!”: Exactly. I am. Which means that, for me at least, it is there. “You're just projecting!” Delete the “just,” and I'll concur: You bet I'm projecting, for what else can I, or anyone, do? Besides, a projection on the wall—like “fire [that] casts no shadow”—may lack substance, being a shadow itself— but it exists nonetheless.

Moreover, unconscious intentions that sneak into a work may represent an even greater artistic achievement than does the fulfillment of conscious intent, as achievements rooted in the unconscious denote a creator so enmeshed in and committed to the world of the work that, even on a right-brain “dream level” (i.e., without trying), that artist literally can't help but add detail, dimension, and depth. Such an artist doesn't merely build a world but actually dwells therein.

Wasn't this supposed to be a review of the-past-five-years' best song? Correct. Context is key, though; hence this foray into why I can only tell you, below, what the lyrics of “Artificial Limits” mean to me:

“The total ascendancy of Artificial Intelligence—formerly just a dream; a questionable, long-view prediction—is now imminent: 'the Singularity' is all but upon us. We've received dire warnings about this and may well not survive the overturning ('capsizing') of human supremacy on Earth. But if we do make it through to the other end, then might we not come to appreciate, even relish, our new existence, whatever it may be?

“Something uniquely mysterious and elusive is at work here: it's real, yet also unreal, like fire, which occupies space but has no substance. Enveloped in the enigma of it all, suspended in the darkness of ignorance, I am afraid, because there's one thing I do know: I'm losing the life that I—that all human beings, ever—have always known. Despite my fears, I'm open to the Change and its new kind of life: a new heat, a new light, a new fire that, being fire, perhaps casts no shadows—enforces no darkness/ignorance/evil—so: maybe a better place? This drastic, across-the-board Change may destroy me … or, it may change me in turn. To get there I may even need to be robbed of—or willfully and forever release—'me.'

“None of this can be avoided, let alone prevented. There's nowhere to hide, so don't even try. And don't look for precedent; there's no reference for what's coming, no way to predict what it will be. Our wildest fantasies and our worst nightmares—maybe one and the same?—just may come true, for everything will be new. The past is not prologue; it's simply … past. What's to come is beyond 'unknowable'; it's borderline-impossible. And without limits. Of necessity, we must (at least, at first) face it as the same somewhat crazed creatures we've always been till now, inhabiting these flawed, vulnerable, quite mortal bodies, imprisoned thus far within Shakespeare's “too too solid flesh.”

Our Vulnerability, Our Humanity

But that very vulnerability, that humanity, that mortality may somehow be—ironically; paradoxically—what finally protects us … even saves us? … even if in some new state or form.

“In spite of all we've ever thought, known, felt or believed, all bets are off—today, tomorrow and forever. Welcome to the Infinite. Anything could happen. And probably will.”

That's what “Artificial Limits” means to me. Roughly speaking. Am I “right?” There's no such thing. I could ask Mackenzie … who'd just laugh, likely with a shake-of-the-head. (I'd never ask, anyway.) Regardless, my deconstruction took 350 words; Torres says it all in 99 …… and far more poetically, to boot—without following a set/standard, repeating rhyme scheme.

That's fitting, as we don't know where we're going; instead, Torres deploys a plethora of coy internal rhymes and half-rhymes (capsizing / inside / survived; shadow / go / float / glow; everything/anything; insanities/bleed) that keep afloat this strange new craft whose ultimate destination (assuming it too doesn't capsize!) is a mystery. It's a good lesson for songwriters like me who tend to fixate on ending lines 2 and 4—and, if possible, 1 and 3—in rhymes. Architect Louis Sullivan had it right: form follows function. If one is writing about something unpredictable and chaotic (a tornado; a two-year-old; the Singularity), then it's probably better to go free-form.

But even the savviest, most insightful lyrics constitute only half of a song; fortunately, the music here is phenomenal too. “Artificial Limits” is no dirge, given its propulsive, not slow but slow-ish/-to-medium tempo, and it's not funereal, given its wide-openness and forward-looking, even inter dimensional perspective. At its core is a darkly droning sequence—G#, F, E, C#, B-flat—mostly in G#, fluctuating between minor and major (thus sounding, respectively, both fearful and hopeful) without losing either a beat or its building momentum.

What's more, the song kicks off with a 24-second G-natural monotone, then—under cover of a transitional pair of pace-setting solo drum measures—ascends a half-step for the entire song-proper. This “stealth modulation” is nearly undetectable (until you try to play along!) and feels to me like a hidden evolution, be it for good or ill. Think of the intro as the space voyage, and the song proper as the 2001 monolith or, at least, an early, grainy view of it on the ship's monitor. The chord sequence is delicious, delivered via instrumentation performed in studio largely by the album's co- producers, Sarah Jaffe and, of course, Scott: snappy, regimented 4/4 drums (partly programmed?); grinding, slightly distorted guitar and bass …

… and a synth locked into church-organ mode that gives the whole thing a forebodingly sacred/ritualistic sound—but less “satanic” than, say, voodoo-esque.

Again per Sullivan, that insistent organ escorts us into a haunted-and-haunting spiritual virtual-ceremony or -service whose outcome, like the future writ large, is utterly unknown.

Above it all floats Scott's voice: bold and bracing, “lovely-strong,” ethereal yet with teeth. It's one of those voices that, by its very nature—like Corin Tucker's (of Sleater-Kinney); like Kurt Cobain's (of Nirvana)—sounds like it's telling truths.

“Artificial Limits” even comes with a brilliant, musically-quite-different, 2-1/2 minute companion piece (whose title is a tipoff) on the same album: the fiery, forward-hurtling major/minor “Life As We Don't Know It.” It's “coming at us quick,” she sings, and “No one ever thinks they'll be caught up in a rip' [riptide] / Tried to let it carry me, tried not to fight / Each time I looked for God, I drank a wave down every time / … We'll celebrate forever”) Torres' beloved octave-jumps and dips-into-low-alto are present, delivering lyrics easily interpretable as Singularity-related … and/or, again, in many other ways.

Great Art

That's called “great art”: there are so many varied potential-subtexts that they all, together, comprise “the thing itself.” And damned if it ain't catchy as hell—#1 on my sung-to-myself-while-alone Hit Parade: “'If you're here, it means you've survived' … OK, back to work on the ShepEx record review … 'Your own death sentence' … Guess I'll go dig the car out of the snow … 'Took me this long to realize' … I'd better go get some groceries …”

As for alternate “Artificial Limits” interpretations to the one on which I've landed, several come to mind. It may be about romantic/familial turmoil/crisis, directed to fellow survivors/kin; or, about feminism / female empowerment / gender issues (“So we are inclined to bleed / We could let [this] be our strength…”); or, about a psycho-spiritual struggle at the edge of madness and/or revelation (“So we have our insanities … No more artificial limits”); and soon. In fact, the song is about all of these, as evidenced by the fact that they've occurred to someone, namely me.

It's also about much more—including the meanings ascribed to it by you and by everyone else who takes the time: both to “post-rock out” (a joy in itself) to Torres' timely, deft, insistent quasi-prophecy; and, better still, to truly listen to it. Like the artist, you just may find yourself “Learning to float … / Starting to glow ...” Find out more about Torres at https://torresmusicofficial.com/