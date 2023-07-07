Billy Bob Thornton’s Boxmasters Band in Fish Creek

× Expand Photo: theboxmasters.com Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters

“Boxmaster was Southern slang for the bad boy in high school who got all the girls and left a trail of broken hearts.” – Billy Bob Thornton

On a recent night, one of the most recognizable actors in the world was singing original rock and roll songs with his band. The nightclub held about 500 people, and many of them got a grin or a fist bump from vocalist Billy Bob Thornton. “I really enjoy getting out there and meeting people,” he said. “I love them getting close enough to shake their hands.”

Although the Oscar-winning actor is known by millions of fans for roles in Sling Blade, Tombstone, Goliath and Bad Santa, Thornton fell into acting by accident. “All I ever wanted was to be in a band,” he said in a recent interview. I was eight years old when The Beatles were on the Ed Sullivan show. For me, it was like being hit by lightning.”

Before his acting career began, Thornton played in bands that covered songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival and ZZ Top. While in high school he worked as a roadie for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Blood, Sweat & Tears and the Statler Brothers. He also made a record with a band called Hot ‘Lanta in 1974.

In 2007 Thornton formed a rockabilly blues band, the Boxmasters, with Grammy Award-winning guitarist and sound engineer J.D. Andrews. The pair shared a love of 1960s British Invasion songs as well as 1970s rock and roll. The Boxmasters’ songs draw heavily from The Beatles, Stones, Kinks, Mott the Hoople, Gerry and the Pacemakers and The Animals, to name a few. The band’s initial reviews were mixed. “Thornton can’t drum to save his life, and he can’t sing,” one read. Another called the music “an acquired taste.”

The Boxmasters temporarily retreated from live shows and spent considerable time writing and recording new material. J.D. Andrew said some of the songs are collaborative efforts, others are primarily written by Thornton. “Billy writes the lyrics, and sometimes he’ll have a melody that goes with the words, Andrew said. “Other times we’ll take those words and find a chord progression that fits nicely with them.”

In their 16 years together, the Boxmasters have released 13 albums. The latest is ’69, which came out in conjunction with a 60-city tour that concludes at Door County’s Fish Creek Auditorium. Thornton spoke with the Shepherd to discuss his band and some career highlights.

People are surprised to learn that the band has been to Wisconsin quite a few times.

I love Wisconsin. We’ve played in Milwaukee a few times, and Madison and Green Bay. The people we’ve met and worked with were nice. Our audiences continue to get bigger, so I know we’ll be back.

Do you write songs on the road?

Mostly we just want to sleep! (laughs). We’ll spend afternoons and evenings at the venue and then drive all night. We watch golf and baseball on the television. The bus has DirectTV but we can’t get the PGA or the Major League Baseball package. (laughs) J.D. handles the merchandise sales and a bunch of other stuff, so the back half of the bus is his office. We like to go bowling whenever there’s time. Usually, the alley manager will give us lanes against the wall. If people come over to say hi, we don’t mind taking pictures and chatting with them. We all travel together, and nobody’s better than anyone else.

I read a review that called your songs "dark and funny, with world-class hooks."

Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, and John Prine have influenced me as a songwriter. Some of the songs are about relationships, others are more sociopolitical. I try to write smart lyrics and put them to music.

Have you had to pass on any film roles so you can be with the band?

Not really. I have a schedule where I don’t work. I do movies in between the tours.

Will there be another season of “Goliath”?

Maybe. I’m not sure about the “Goliath”, but I’m positive there’ll be more Boxmasters shows and more bowling!

The Boxmasters perform July 13 at Door County’s Fish Creek Auditorium.