Bob Weir’s Long Strange Trip Has Ended

It was difficult to tune into the media this past weekend and not immediately hear about Bob Weir’s death. The co-founder and guitarist for the Grateful Dead had been combatting cancer since the previous July, only to succumb to lung issues the cancer had caused. He was surrounded by family and friends, passing peacefully into whatever adventure comes next. He died on January 10. He was 78 years old.

A memoriam on Weir’s web site summed him up in profoundly simple verse: “(He was) a man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas.”

Bobby, as his friends called him, was the youngest member of the Dead’s original founders, having joined The Warlocks (the Dead’s original name) at age 17. He was put up for adoption by his birth parents and struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia as a child. Throughout it all, Weir’s interest in music kept him whole.

The Dead were no strangers to southern Wisconsin, often playing at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, Summerfest, and other venues. In 2007, Weir and his side band Ratdog headlined the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard. Prior to the show, Weir sat down with us and talked about music, songwriting, and other aspects of his life. Here are some highlights of that interview:

Are there differences between Ratdog and the Grateful Dead?

We both state a theme and take it for a little walk in the woods. Like the Dead our bag of tricks is the American musical heritage. The difference is the personnel. If you have a different set of crayons you’re going to get a differently colored picture. Our musical roots are Delta blues, R&B, and different kinds of country, from Appalachia to Bakersfield. We also cover jazz of all types, from the old stuff to modern mainstream.

It has been 60 years since the Dead formed in San Francisco. Why has the music endured?

Our fans are a certain type of people, kindred spirits who require a little adventure in life and the music that we listen to has to reflect that. A lot of us will probably end up as jazz fans, but earlier in life is when people start making that transition. They want to hear some risk-taking and some sublime moments when those risks are found to have been worth taking. Those are the people who find our music and come to our shows.

What constitutes a good song?

Whether a song lives and breathes is a matter of how the characters, the story, the rhythm, the melody, and chord progressions all weave together to make a STORY, in capital letters. The storyteller has to step out of the way and let the story tell itself.

Bob Dylan is an amazing songwriter. Let’s take “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.” It would be very difficult in words other than poetry to explain what he’s up to there, but you know what he means having heard the song. Another excellent song is [Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg’s] “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Everything falls together perfectly; there’s no question what that song is about. As a performer, your job is to let that happen and invite the audience in to be part of that experience.

What’s the secret to being a successful singer-songwriter?

Love what you do and give it your best. The Dalai Lama described love as wanting the best for the object of your love: the best you have to offer, the best there is to offer, and more. In the story [of the song] if the character is stepping through from somewhere between heaven, the dream world, and the artist’s world, make sure there is as much love as there possibly can be no matter who the character is to guide him through.

That’s true even when the story is a hateful one, and you still have to invest your entire self in it. Consider Dylan’s “Masters of War.” He had to love the characters in that song with all his humanity and all the love he could bring to bear in order for those characters to reveal themselves and tell their story.

Fly high, Bobby. Thanks for the music and, with any luck, we’ll see you on the other side.