Cheap Trick Not ‘All Washed Up’

Expand Photo by David McClister Cheap Trick

Forged in the fires of the British Invasion, Cheap Trick has occupied the role of being America’s greatest power pop band since the outfit was co-founded by high school classmates Rick Nielsen and Tom Petersson in 1973. During the course of a concert the duo attended that same year where glam rockers Slade opened for the J. Geils Band, Petersson commented how the former’s stage show found them “…using every cheap trick in the book.”

Cribbing a throwaway line Petersson inadvertently quipped when commenting to Neilsen, the name stuck and 53 years later, Cheap Trick is touring behind All Washed Up, the group’s 21st studio album. If you ask Petersson about what kind of sweat equity went into this project, he’s nonplussed about the whole process.

“We’re always basically [writing songs],” he said. “When we’re on our own, we just come up with ideas. Then we’ll get together to do a record and see what ideas we’ve all got. It’s not one specific time. Like now, you’re sitting in your hotel room, and you come up with this idea and you save it. At least these days, you’re traveling with a recording device and a camera all the time, so that makes it easy versus dragging around a boom box, a tripod and a camera. We’re just always working on it. We got together, picked what songs we wanted to work on, did them and that was it. It took maybe a month.”

On the Road Again

A constant presence on the tour circuit, Cheap Trick is doing what they do best—playing live. With this latest collection of songs under their belt, vocalist Robin Zander, Nielsen, bassist Petersson and Nielsen’s drummer son Daxx Nielsen are out on the road (founding member Bun E. Carlos is a non-touring member of the band). Creative individuality has always been a key component of what makes Cheap Trick tick and it carries over to the band’s live show. With such a deep canon to pull from, Petersson admits he and his cohorts are never quite clear about what’s going to happen when they hit the stage.

“I don’t ever really know what to expect—none of us do,” he said. “We change it up a bit, but you kind of can’t win. A lot of people, want to hear ‘The Flame,’ for example. It’s their favorite song. And a lot of people think it’s the worst song we’ve ever done. It’s that kind of thing. Sometimes the song we think is our favorite song can turn out to be the least favorite of the fans. But what can we do? We can’t please everybody. We’re trying to please ourselves.”

While The Beatles are an obvious touchstone influence for Cheap Trick, Petersson’s early musical direction was shaped by what was on the airwaves along with the “Man in Black.”

Radio Days

“I loved listening to the radio when I was a little kid stuff like ‘Telstar’ and Rolf Harris,” he recalled. “I loved Duane Eddy and my childhood idol was Johnny Cash. The first concert I ever saw was in 1962. I saw Johnny Cash at the Coronado Theater in Rockford, IL.”

And while the Fab Four’s infamous 1964 appearance on the “Ed Sullivan Show” inspired the then-14-year-old Petersson to pick up a guitar, it was Jimi Hendrix three years later who prompted him to switch to bass.

“Hendrix came out, it was like, ‘Okay, I’m guitar player and he’s a guitar player—this is ridiculous,’” he said with a laugh. “He was the inspiration for me to switch to bass. Everyone wanted to switch. It was like, ‘Thank God I’m not the guitar player.’”

With The Beatles leading the charge, Petersson gives full credit to the British invasion for being the rocket fuel behind what Cheap Trick evolved into.

Crazy Good Music

“It was just a nonstop stream of this crazy good music,” he said. “The Animals, The Dave Clark Five -- it wasn’t all good, but all the English acts were so far superior to any American acts except for [Bob] Dylan and Hendrix at that time. I remember it was either [Eric] Clapton or Jack Bruce talking about going over to San Francisco to play at the Fillmore West for the first time. They get there and were hearing all these other groups play and they’re going, ‘We’ve got no problem. None of these other people are good in our opinion. This is going to be great.’ And they were right.”

While the passion for rock and roll might seem quaint, Cheap Trick’s longevity is a testament of how far that kind of unapologetic enthusiasm and fervor can take a musician. Although when you ask Petersson what the key is to how his band has been able to hang around for so long, he’s pretty matter of fact about his crew being lifers.

“We’re still alive,” he said with a chuckle. “[Otherwise], that’s when it ends,” he said. “We all kind of look at ourselves as being like a ‘60s act, which we’re not. But that’s what influenced us.”

Cheap Trick play Nov. 18 at Landmark Credit Union Live.