Chicago Duo Brings Different Takes to ‘Folk’

Expand Photo via The Coffee House Lisa Medina with Adela Skowronski (top) and Steve Higgins (bottom) Lisa Medina with Adela Skowronski (top, left to right) and Steve Higgins (bottom)

“Music is better in community.”

Lisa P. Medina's assertion references the distinction between being a solo singer-songwriter and her musical partnership with Adela Skowronski. The two Chicagoland artists are scheduled to headline together a 7:30 p.m. show at the Coffee House on Saturday November 8.

Medina's observation can, however, also more broadly apply to making music overall. Both she and Skowronski have developed their artistry and offer it to multiple communities.

For Medina, her primary community of concern is the one she helps raise and nurture: her family. It's also her familial connections that caused the most doubt about releasing her 2024 debut album, Wishes.

“I think the biggest challenge was giving myself permission to believe that I was worthy of the time and money it would take to make an album in a studio,” Medina confesses, adding, “I had been a stay-home mom for over a decade; in that time I lost touch with myself a little ... or a lot. I didn’t feel like a 'real songwriter'—like someone deserving of an official album. I wished to have recordings of my songs, but I wasn’t sure how to go about it, or who to work with." Her husband's encouragement and poring through her contact list for everyone who knows who knows anything about recording led to Wishes' gentle, often maternal songcraft.

Connecting at the Mic

It wasn't until after the project's recording that Medina connected with Skowronski at an open mic, but it didn't take long before a mutual admiration society was birthed. She eagerly responds to Medina's admiration for her cello playing that she's “excited for the world to hear, and for me to play on, Lisa’s upcoming album!”

Skowronski's stylistic breadth makes hers musical path a singular one. She has gone from punk and metal bands to currently freelancing as a string quartet performer/arranger/performer, an itinerant cellist for a wide gamut of performers in many styles, a day job at Windy City classical station WFMT-FM, and her own singer-songwriter activity. Her short summary is, “As long as I’m surrounded by music, that’s all I really need!”

The details that brought her to musical happiness are worth sharing, too though.

“My very first interaction with music was through the piano. I asked my mom for piano lessons for my sixth birthday and haven’t looked back since!” she says. Following her intuition led to nabbing her dad's guitar for a while before a flirtation with bass at last led Skowronski to her stringed instrument of choice.

“For a long time, music was simply the way through which I tried to make sense of the world,” Skowronski reflects, “and picking up another instrument gave me another tool to express myself. It’s one of the reasons I gravitated to songwriting rather than just classical music, or learning covers of other people’s songs. it is the cello that’s the instrument that I feel aligns most with my personal voice, gives me the most range of emotion, and provides me with the most joy.”

Though both she and Medina have a folkie enough feeling about their work to play the longstanding acoustic music institution of the Coffee House, each has a different take on what constitutes folk music,” with one of them offering an alternative descriptor to describe herself and her music.

“Folk music blends acoustic instrumentation with storytelling, giving deeper meaning to our history, everyday experiences, and traditions,” Medinas observes. “My songs cross over other genres—Latin, pop, rock, jazz but I like how Louis Armstrong said, 'All music is folk music.' I proudly define myself as a folk artist; we have deep roots and many branches.”

Skowronski concurs and counters when she adds, “It’s funny that Lisa mentioned the Louis Armstrong quote, because I have a similar mentality…. but with a little bit of a catch

“I think traditional folk music does refer to the traditional music of a region—whether that’s the delta blues of the Mississippi, the specific vocal traditions of Bulgaria. But folk traditions are also constantly being formed in the present, though perhaps it’s hard to tell which ones impact a culture until many years later. I currently classify myself as a singer-songwriter more than a folk musician.” That said. she's counting what she calls folk music outside what she wants to explore. “As I start to collect and perform more Polish and American folk songs, perhaps one day I will start calling myself a folk musician as well.”

Whatever they want to call what they create, the audiences for what they do together—call them folk audiences for convenience's sake—offer a kind of interaction not likely replicated anywhere else.

“I think the community formed by folk music is indeed a very unique one. There is a sense of camaraderie between musician and audience that is difficult to experience elsewhere: more like the performer is on equal footing, regardless of how famous they may be," Skowronski offers.

Medina muses, “Folk music seems to be rooted in human connection. There is a deep listening, and often an eagerness of the listener to participate in the singing and the laughter. It is this meaningful connection to the people that drives me to keep doing what I am doing.”

And here's a sample of what she and Skowronski are set to do at the Coffee House, Medina's "Monito Del Monte."