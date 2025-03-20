Dayvin Hallmon: Performing Music in the Aftermaths of Tragedy

Expand Photo courtesy of the artist Dayvin Hallmon Dayvin Hallmon

Dayvin M.A. Hallmon's life has been steeped in music since infancy. At five, he began piano lessons, later expanding his repertoire to include the clarinet, saxophone, violin and viola. His versatility spans both gospel and western Classical traditions. He served as assistant concertmaster for the Church of God In Christ International Orchestra for seven years. Through his mentors, Hallmon considers himself a musical “grandchild” of luminaries like Jascha Heifetz, Thomas Dorsey, and Mattie Moss Clark. He leverages this rich heritage to build church ensembles and guide congregations in developing music ministries.

Born in Chicago and raised in Racine, Hallmon currently resides in Milwaukee. He is the founder and music director of The Black String Triage Ensemble, an all-volunteer group of Black and Latinx string musicians who play violin, cello and upright bass. The ensemble offers healing through music at the scenes of community violence.

“We in Milwaukee have chosen to prioritize shootings, reckless driving incidents, drug overdoses and civil unrest,” said Hallmon. “I felt compelled to do something. The Black String Triage Ensemble plays at the scenes of these tragic events. The music we play and the programs I design help move people at the scene of an emergency. There must be something inside you to tell you that it is going to be better so that the seed of destruction does not get planted in your mind and play over and over.

In January 2023, Hallmon expanded his musical influence by becoming the assistant conductor for Milwaukee's Concord Chamber Orchestra. His innovative work has garnered national attention, including a feature on the PBS series “Homegrown: Future Visions,” which highlighted how The Black String Triage Ensemble is redefining the concept of first responders through the power of music. Hallmon also leads The Black Diaspora Symphony Orchestra, celebrating the contributions of Black composers and musicians throughout history.

Through his myriad efforts, Hallmon demonstrates that music transcends performance as a force for healing, unity, and change. Whether guiding a church choir, leading an orchestra, or playing at the heart of a community in crisis, his mission remains steadfast: to use music to bring people together and create meaningful experiences.

Dayvin Hallmon loves out loud through his music. At 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 22, he will lead a pre-concert discussion before the Concord Chamber Orchestra’s concert at St. Sebastian Parish, 5400 W. Washington Blvd.