Dinosaur Jr.’s Fruitful (but Tumultuous) Reunion

×

It was one of the most acrimoniousbreakups in the history of rock music that didn’t involve sex: Dinosaur Jr.lead J Mascis booted bassist Lou Barlow from the group in 1989, right before theunderground-rock group made its inevitable leap to a major label. While Mascis’Dinosaur Jr. thrived during the post-Nirvana alternative boom of the early’90s, Barlow stewed in resentment, writing songs defaming Mascis and tellinganyone who would listen about his ex-band-mate’s betrayal.

The re-release of Dinosaur Jr.’s firstthree albums was occasion enough to bring about the improbable reunion of theband’s original lineup of Mascis, Barlow and drummer Murph in 2005, though thehomecoming hasn’t exactly been harmonious. Even after four years back together,Barlow feels the group could split again at any time.

“We take it day by day,” Barlow says.“That’s just a part of this band; there’s no security.”

Communication in the reunited DinosaurJr. remains as strained as it was in the ’80s. It was only through Mascis’manager, for instance, that Barlow learned Mascis wanted the band to record anew album. Barlow was incredulous: The group was more or less functioning as atouring outfit, but the studio threatened to reopen old wounds.

“Just doing anything with J is a bizarreexperience, let alone recording an album,” Barlow says. “He doesn’t discussanything or talk about what we’re doing when we’re doing it. It’s verydifferent from all the studio experiences I had after I was kicked out ofDinosaur, where there was a lot more communication. Going back to J’s way, Iknew that was going to be agonizing.”

The sessions were strained, but the finalproduct, 2007’s Beyond, wasuniversally hailed as a return to form for the group. Even better was thisyear’s follow-up, Farm, a collectionof lumbering, blistering pop songs featuring some of the best performances thegroup has ever caught on tape. Where the songs came slowly for Beyondwith Mascis even scrapping entiresessions, something Barlow had never seen him do beforeBarlow says everythingclicked for Farm.

“What I like about the record is theenergy of it,” Barlow says. “We were in good form when we were recording. Wehad been touring a lot, and we didn’t take much of a break before we startedrecording, so we were greased. Our playing was just really good, and that justcarried the record.”

Barlow says it’s that spark that keepshim in the band despite the personal tensions, though it helps that he’slearned not to take Mascis’ eccentricities personally anymore.

“Dinosaur was a very pivotal experiencefor me, a formative experience, so to come back to it and rewrite the ending isa gift,” he says. “Being able to move beyond something and forgive, that’s whatmakes life interesting. Holding grudges is just the most destructive thing youcan do.

“I’ve always understood the importance ofthis band from the beginning,” Barlow continues. “I’ve had a uniqueperspective: I’ve been a part of the band, but as a music fan, and as an avidmusic listener, I understand the gift that J has. I know how powerful hismelodies can be and how interesting his guitar playing is. Music has to be moreimportant than all the personal stuff.”

DinosaurJr. plays the Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 19.