Esther Rose is ‘Safe to Run’

Expand Photo by Char Klein Esther Rose Esther Rose

In 2023, singer and songwriter Esther Rose released her fourth album, Safe to Run, and she was, as she put it during a recent Zoom interview, “saying ‘yes’ to every support tour, every opportunity.” She came back to her residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a particularly bad run.

“I was feeling super burned-out,” she said. “Looking back, I’m really grateful that I took a pause to re-evaluate how I’ve been doing what I’m doing.”

The artistic results of that re-evaluation emerged on Rose’s fifth album, Want. Released in May 2025, its 11 songs channeled what she was learning—about herself, her perceptions of the world, her craft—into folk songs as tenderly direct as “Scars” (with Seattle-based singer-songwriter Dean Johnson) and rock songs as deliberately grungy as “The Clown.”

“I needed a punchier, more rocking musical experience,” Rose said. “We run that risk as songwriters of being precious or preachy. My hope is that I can focus on the experiences and get locked-in on the details.”

For a producer, Rose locked in on Ross Farbe, whom she had worked with before and in whose home city of New Orleans she had lived before she relocated to Santa Fe. He brought in his band Video Age to play on the aridly pretty track “Tailspin,” and she was happy for his company.

“I am a serial-monogamist collaborator,” she said. “Ross Farbe is scrappy, he’s resourceful, he has incredible instincts, he really listens. The way he approaches music is that it’s a wild thing, it’s natural, and it’s growing. He wants to help it grow where it needs to grow.”

Rose needed to grow without alcohol, an addiction given its jaunty due in the country-rocking “Had To,” and with ketamine-assisted therapy (KAT), an experience referred to amid the ringing Sheryl Crow-meets-Stones chords of “Ketamine.”

“It has a bad reputation because of certain evil billionaires,” Rose noted of KAT (and her interviewer, upon hearing the name of the drug, had immediately thought of Elon Musk). “But basically it’s a great tool. It creates a more visual landscape. I was able to see a representation of the things I was talking about in therapy.”

The combination of therapy and sobriety refocused her.

“That began a process of recovery, which is connected to sorting through the trauma of life,” Rose said. “In the process, I realized that my connection to writing is how I orient my life, so that got even stronger.”

Onstage, more than a year after Want came out, Esther Rose is happily presenting that album’s songs, and many others from her discography, “heavy and thick and rocking” with a five-piece band. She’s also traveling back and forth to Los Angeles to work on her next album.

“With Want, everything was up close,” she said. “With this new record, I’m trying to zoom out as far as possible and see the bigger picture. My friends are all turning 40, and I’m getting the temperature of my generation.

“It feels like a big shift, and I’m really excited about the writing. It feels exciting to be back.”

Esther Rose performs June 26 at Cactus Club.