Everybody Wants to Know Molly Grace

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Marsh Molly Grace

When Molly Grace released her debut EP Everybody Wants to Know Molly in 2021, its tongue-in-cheek title seemed overly optimistic. Back then, she was still a music and business major at Nashville's Belmont University. As an emerging artist building her local following, she had yet to achieve widespread recognition or high-profile dance chart success.

But she has now, thanks to her viral success on platforms like TikTok and subsequent singles like "Woman's Intuition" and the massive popularity of her January 2025 single "F.E.M.M.E." This created a good bit of anticipation for her debut full-length album, “Blush,” was just released on Sept. 26. She performs at Shank Hall on October 12.

Grace’s status as a bona fide queer pop icon was further demonstrated this past summer on her first tour outside the country. She had no idea what she was in for, especially at her London show.

Feral Fans

“The fans were quite similar to American fans, but they were just, like, crazy,” she said in a late-September interview. "They were feral! They were so excited, I think, especially because I hadn't been there before, and some had been waiting four years for me to come. It was very mini-Beatlemania. At one point, I took out my earpiece, and they were singing my lyrics back to me, but in a British accent, which was hilarious."

While critics often compare her to contemporary artists like Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp and Lizzo, Grace has a deep admiration for soul, R&B and disco legends whose powerful vocals, stage presence and arrangements have been an ongoing source of inspiration.

“I grew up loving Amy Winehouse. I vividly remember reading all the lyrics in the ‘Back to Black’ CD insert,” Grace said. "I'm also a big Michael Jackson girl. I love Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, and my disco girls like Donna Summer. I also love soul-pop bands like Alabama Shakes—all those incredibly powerful female vocalists.”

Theatrical Skills

But when it comes to live shows, music is just part of the package. Before her music career took off, Grace performed in local musicals, where she honed her theatrical skills and her sharp sense of humor.

“My favorite was Paulette in Legally Blonde,” Grace said. “I also played Bertha in Pippin, who is the boisterous grandmother, and Rosie in Mamma Mia. I was always the comedic relief, belter character. I feel like a huge part of my artistry is my background in theater, not just musical theater, but also comedy, improv, and crowd work. That training is so integral to my show, from how I talk to fans to how we build the setlist to have an almost storyline through the whole thing. It's definitely in my 10-year plan to one day do a piece or a show for Broadway.”

Dazzling Outfits

That same theatricality extends to the dazzling custom-made outfits that she wears both onstage and off.

“I wish you could see my closet right now! It’s literally a color-coded rainbow with lots of sparkles there,” said the self-styled fashion icon. “My absolute favorite is a gown I wore for my album cover shoot (for “Blush”). It’s sequin on top with pink, tulle-y lace at the bottom. I’m waiting for the right occasion to wear it out in public for the first time.

Grace said she planned to debut the outfit on the Sept. 26 release date for the album, adding “Then, once I wear it the first time, I can wear it whenever I want. Maybe you'll see me in it at Kroger!"

And if you don’t, it’s on the front cover of “Blush,” an album that finds her approaching the songwriting process in a way she hadn’t before, where the producer is an active creative partner who helps shape the song as it’s being written.

“Most of these songs were written with the producer in the room,” Grace said. “I've learned to really love that. It’s cool to be in the room and get the vibe going, feeling what the song would sound like with a beat or cool synths and letting that inform the energy. I got to work with really talented producers who specialized in the pop space. There's so much that goes into pop music that I didn't realize, like little subliminal arrangements—weird sounds like risers that you don't even notice. When you stack them behind the vocals, they make the drops to the chorus feel so huge.”

What fans will hear is a breakthrough album that FEMMUSIC magazine describes as “a shining mosaic of all things Molly: effortlessly infectious, self-assured, and brimming with personality and hope.”

“Everyone should know I'm so excited about it!" exclaimed Grace. “It's a really strong statement of who I am as an artist moving forward, and I think I've really found my voice in terms of songwriting. The record is a feel-good record. It has vulnerable moments, of course, where I bare my soul, but overall, it's going to make you feel really good. You'll probably giggle at some of the lyrics, and you'll probably leave feeling empowered and sexy. It represents me as an artist and a person.”