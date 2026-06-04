Fever Marlene Returns with First Album in Over a Decade

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“How does Fever Marlene sound 15 years later?”

That was one of the paramount questions singer Scott Starr and drummer Kevin Dunphy asked themselves as they started work on Still in My Blood, the band’s first new album since 2013’s Medicated Friends, set for release in June.

In the past decade, Dunphy moved to Minneapolis to pursue a career as a realtor, while Starr has kept busy locally running his design company Rev Pop and writing occasional solo songs. They’ve also started families. However, after Starr’s mother’s sudden passing last summer and an upwelling of new song ideas, the duo reunited. Listening to the new songs reveals a much more refined and mature sounding Fever Marlene.

“We didn't want to make another White China or Civil War,” said Starr. “I think we always look back at those songs and want to re-record some of those songs and re-release them the way we wanted to do them. This felt like a natural progression of maturity.”

Finding their Groove

Recording at Starr’s new studio, the Milwaukee space that he built from the ground up, the duo embraced the freedom to experiment and take their time to figure out how to make each song sound as good as they could. Despite not having played together in a decade, they quickly found their groove.

“For me, it felt like we hadn't stopped recording,” said Starr. “It felt entirely natural. We weren’t trying to make music for a live show or to please the radio or make hit songs. It's a vibe thing rather than a singles thing. I tried to make an album that was meant to be listened to from beginning to end.”

Starr’s studio allowed them to take their time and record, mix and master it exactly how they wanted. “I wanted to learn that art because I wanted final say in what the outcome was,” said Starr. “It's like painting a picture and then handing it off to somebody else to put the glaze on it and frame it and decide what it's going to look like on the wall.”

While the duo handled the majority of the album’s sounds, Starr’s longtime friend Shauncey Ali contributed additional string compositions with violins and violas. “The strings on the album are very much a collaboration, more Shauncey doing the really cool stuff and me doing the kind of crazy background long parts,” explained Starr.

Starr especially enjoyed experimenting with synthesizers and other instruments to see what sounds he could create. He prefers analog recording over digital due to its spontaneous nature in creating real and unique sounds that can’t be replicated.

Journal Entries

Expand Image courtesy Fever Marlene Still in My Blood by Fever Marlene

The album also features some of Starr’s most personal lyrics, many of which were crafted following his mother’s death. His mother was diagnosed with stomach cancer last spring, and after a couple of months of chemo, passed away in July. “That was a hard thing to witness and just day by day go through,” said Starr.

It also hit Dunphy hard as she had been a constant supporter of the band from the start and frequented many of their shows. He recalled her allowing them to “make a lot of loud noise in her basement” when they were younger and the spaghetti and meatballs meals she’d make for them. “I can't imagine such a caring, sweet person going through that,” Dunphy said.

To process his flood of emotions, Starr began writing his thoughts in a journal and experimenting with ketamine to ease his nerves. While it was the first time he had kept a personal journal, it helped him process the difficult situation and learn how to write again.

In the past, he relied mostly on creating stories and putting himself in other people’s shoes as well as writing about things like angst and politics. This time he put himself out there and shared a personal side of himself.

Rather than writing in a direct way, he used metaphors to describe things he felt and compared them to things that were familiar. As a result, many of those words and phrases sound like song titles.

Initially, Starr felt his ideas were too personal and close to release them as songs. However, Starr’s wife convinced him to try to write a few and see where things went. “As soon as I started to do that, something clicked and things sounded like the sound or what I was looking for,” he said. “I think that my biggest hurdle over the past 10 years was trying to find a sound or something that I liked that I wrote that I could listen to.”

Sharing Demos

He began sharing the resulting demos with Dunphy. After getting supportive encouragement and suggestions, Starr knew he wanted to fully realize these songs. Eventually it became obvious that Starr needed to invite Dunphy to his studio to record drums and flesh out these songs.

The four days they spent working on songs in Starr’s studio marked the first time they had been together in a decade. Starr said it was an amazing experience. Two weeks later, they decided to release the songs as Fever Marlene.

“I think having him and his support in it made me more comfortable with releasing this as a Fever Marlene project rather than a solo project or not at all,” Starr said. “When Kevin came in and we recorded drums, we started at the top and he already knew the song so well that we ripped through the majority of the album in two days, recording all live drums in the studio here.”

Starr said the album’s title track, written about his connection to his mother as well as music, encapsulates the album’s universal lyrical themes about life. He says it was therapeutic and emotional, writing and recording the songs.

While listening back to a recording of a synthesizer, he heard her voice telling him that she could hear him. “I can show it to anybody and they're not going to understand that that sounds like my mom,” he said. “And it's jarring for me, but I'm still in that mode where a light will flicker or I'll hear something or see something, and it suddenly just puts me back and reminds me of that place and what I've lost.”

Keeping the Momentum Going

Still in My Blood will be released on vinyl, which excites Starr as “you can hear the room, the reverb on the walls, you can hear the fingers on the strings.” He’s looking forward to working on more new music, including songs that didn’t make this album. “For us, putting the music out is the top of the mountain. Now let's work our way back down and climb back up.

In addition, Starr and Dunphy hope to re-record past albums, including a new version of Civil War next year in time for its 20th anniversary. “A lot of Civil War deserved to be recorded live, and it wasn’t,” he said. “It should sound big, bombastic. It should sound like the duo playing live.”

While the band doesn’t hasn’t booked any shows as of this interview, they hope to perform again. “We've always been coming up with different ways of putting on performances, [such as playing at the Oriental Theater],” says Starr. “If we were going to do this, it would be making a big deal out of it and putting on a performance and a show somewhere that we felt would feel new, exciting, and like a memory. We want people to have an experience, not just another night at the local club.”