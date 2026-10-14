Friko Embraces the Frenzy of Life on the Move

× Expand Photo by sloaneshotit Via Instagram Friko

Chicago indie rock band Friko knows a thing or two about momentum and being constantly on the move. Since releasing their sophomore album, Something Worth Waiting For, in April, the group has enjoyed traversing to faraway places like Europe and China to play larger venues and expanding its fanbase. For singer/guitarist Niko Kapetan—who is joined by drummer Bailey Minzenberger, guitarist Korgan Robb and bassist David Fuller—it’s a privilege to get to play the songs live to new audiences. They will perform on Friday, October 16 at Vivarium.

“Whenever people sing along, especially to the newer stuff, it's always way more fun, especially in China,” Kapetan said during a recent Zoom interview to promote the band’s show at Vivarium on Friday, October 16. “We were in China and Asia recently. When we're abroad, it's very cool for us when it's not someone's first language.”

The band—which got its name from Kapetan high school nickname—started writing these tracks while touring behind their 2024 debut album, Where We've Been, Where We Go from Here. The sophomore record's themes and title deal directly with movement and finding direction and contentment in that hustle and bustle.

“I think it's liking the concept of being on the move, but also longing to not be, and to be okay with that,” Kapetan explained. “The second record deals with realizing that, okay, life will be constantly on the move if you let it. It's kind of like, what's the best way to watch it go by? What's the best way to hit the brakes at times, figure out where you're at, evaluate that, and sit in it? A lot of Something Worth Waiting For is just being in the middle of that kind of frenzy, piecing it together, and not quite knowing what to do with it yet. That's where the title track gets its main hook.”

Moving Toward the Goal

The title reflects on the idea of always moving toward something you never quite seem to reach. Reaching it isn’t necessarily the point. As Minzenberger adds in the press materials, “I think life is meant to bring new experiences so that your world is ever-expanding, and not about constantly striving to achieve one particular thing.”

Kapetan finds that a touring lifestyle dictates his creative output. He makes it a point to write in his notebook every single day while on the road.

“I free-write for however many pages without thinking, and the environment very much affects that,” he said. “Most of those words don't get used for songs, but they impact how I'm writing at the moment. If you're looking at a lot of the same scenery in a van, or traveling by plane, you get a lot of the same words, phrases, and similarities. In a good way, that refines an idea and finds its way into the lyrics and overarching themes.”

For Kapetan, keeping a notebook is a therapeutic necessity. It is the only reliable method he has found to organize his thoughts. Writing any other way proves unfruitful, so he takes solace in the predictability of songwriting.

“It’s just the fun of it, and the need and want to do it constantly,” he added. “I always find myself needing to do it. I still love to do it, and I hope I always will.”

Confident, Dynamic, Eclectic

Sonically, the new album showcases a matured band that is noticeably more confident, dynamic and eclectic. Much of that evolution stems from the addition of Robb and Fuller. The pair joined Friko in the midst of a massive, globe-spanning tour supporting their debut—a run that included headlining dates across North America, the U.K., Europe, and Asia, alongside high-profile opening slots for The Flaming Lips and Modest Mouse.

The expanded four-piece lineup allowed the band to experiment with their studio arrangements and live energy in entirely new ways. The album features everything from noise rock to avant-garde to symphonic balladry.

“Korgan and David have different ways of thinking about making music and different inspirations, and it's always fun to just have new people with new ways of looking at things,” Kapetan said. “David approaches his bass parts totally differently than Luke [Stamos]. And with Korgan, we've never really had a player who's separate from me on guitar and who's also thinking about guitar parts. So that's been great in the studio and live as well.”

The new members' distinct stamps are scattered throughout the tracklist. Robb added a dense synth arrangement to the tail end of “Dear Bicycle” that the band is currently re-working into a variation for their live sets. Meanwhile, Fuller's performance on the kinetic track “Choo Choo” stands out as Kapetan’s personal favorite bassline on the entire record.

“David's bass is just so active; it's a real lead-bass type part,” Kapetan explained. “David's great at that because I grew up listening to The Beatles and all the classic retro songwriters, where a lot of the bass parts would be super upfront in the mix. I’ve always loved that style.”

Magic of Trains

Kapetan has always found inspiration in the magic of trains, and when he was writing that song, he started singing ‘choo choo’ and it made him laugh. He said it always feels good to play live, with all its tempo changes, and to pay homage to the band and how they feel like home to him.

"There’s nothing light-hearted about trains," Kapetan said in the press materials. "They have moved us for hundreds of years and probably will for hundreds more. Heavy, chugging things that carry far more human weight than any of us could ever bear. Life reveals itself in a seat by the window, watching carousels go by.”

To further push their boundaries, Friko stepped outside their comfort zone by teaming up with Grammy-award winner John Congleton at his Los Angeles studio, The collaboration forced the band to look at their music through a completely different lens.

“He just brought different ideas than the ones Scott Tallarida and Jack Henry did, who are closer friends in Chicago who helped make the first record,” Kapetan said. “But yeah, it's different ideas—and different is always beautiful.”

The Shepherd Express caught up with Kapetan to talk about the band’s latest music chapter.

It sounds like the band members are students of indie and classic records. How would you describe the band's approach to its sound and how do you think it's evolved most on this album?

I would say we don't really think about... I mean, I feel like with the second record, we went to it, I kind of had the bones of the songs and a lot of those songs, and then we arranged around it and didn't think too much, which I think was the ethos of the second record of we had the two weeks to make the record and... Well, to record it. We did a bunch of preparation before that, but it was kind of first instinct for a lot of things.

The first record we made for two years because we didn't have the budget yet to schedule a bunch of studio time in a row. So, it was just much more refined in that sense. And for the third record, already we kind of discussed it and I think we're going to meet in the middle of those two, maybe have a month, a little over a month to record a record. Because I think doing both, we realized that maybe our favorite amount of time is somewhere in the middle because two weeks was great, but 14 days for the type of stuff we like to make is a bit tight, but we're very proud of it though, and very glad that we did it.

You said that the band’s song “Choo Choo” was a very personal song for you to write and captures your feelings about the band. Can you talk a little bit about the inspiration behind that one and being able to find a clever and creative way to express what you were feeling?

I mean, I think you pretty much said it. It was about the band, and that one is very directly about the act of transit. And it started with just the chord progression and singing choo over it, and it was just very playful and light, but in a way that I still felt the emotion behind it, and we all do when we play it. It has the line about “sometimes I feel alone, sometimes I call these people my own in a van in a parking lot.” We used to sleep in parking lots back in the day, and that's kind of where that comes from. I think when we were writing that, we had probably still kind of been doing that every once in a while. And then just the idea of singing choo choo was just so ridiculous. It felt very unique to us, and it felt right.

I imagine being in Chicago, you hear and see a lot of trains.

Yeah, I mean, we got two of the most iconic in the country with the Metra and then the L, a lot of those growing up…I take the bus more than I do the train at this point because I don't live... The one problem with the train system in Chicago is if you're out west, there isn't really anything that runs north to south if you're just west of the lake by a few miles. We did some stuff on the Metra platform for the “Choo Choo” music video and stuff, and I took the Metra out to the suburbs sometimes growing up from downtown.

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In what ways do you think you've grown most as a songwriter on this album?

It's so interesting because we've been writing a lot since the record came out, and it's only been six months since we finished it. So, I'm trying to think back to the point in when we'd finished writing and recording the record. I think at that time, I felt like I was finding my voice just more and more personally, just in a lyrical way, and how I could just slowly and slowly over time just becoming more and more unique to myself as anybody who makes art can do. And as a band, I feel like Bailey has had the time to really let themselves sink into the band because we've been playing together for six years. But with Korgan and David, as we keep moving, I can feel them just getting more comfortable with having their own attitude and their own ways of writing on their instrument, specifically for this band, and that's just going to keep growing and growing and becoming better and better.

The band recently released an expanded version of the album. It seems like it's a big trend with bands lately with doing that. Why did it make sense for the band to rerelease it?

We had these B sides that we just really wanted to release, and they didn't fit on the record, so we just wanted a way to put them out. And then we just had some demos also that we wanted to put out. It's kind of in the age of we're not going to put anything out that we don't want to put out, but it's relatively easy to put out things that you want to put out. So, we're just going to do that and we want to, and I think artists have figured out that you can just do that if you want people... For us, an album will always be an album, and the original, those nine songs on the first record and the nine songs on the second record are the core artistic idea and what we want to express at that given time as a package.

But then not everything in music is about a whole album, as much as we love albums, it's mine and I think everyone in the band's favorite thing, but they’re also just songs and with the B sides, we really love those songs too and wanted to put those out in the world as well, but there just wasn't room on the record set.

What was the song that surprised you most in how it came together?

Definitely the title track, something worth waiting for because we kind of just had the verse and then the main hook part, but we couldn't figure out how to tie them all together. And that's the one song with John Congleton that we were working on with him for a little while in the studio, and he had some key ideas of patching it together like Beach Boys style recording. I'll do just me in the room with the acoustic guitar and vocal, and then the whole band will be in the room, and then we'll do me and acoustic guitar again. That was really fun and inspiring.

You said that you're already working on ideas for the next album. Do you think you'll get into the studio pretty soon?

Yeah, start doing a bunch of demos. Yeah, get that sorted first.

How do you feel about playing Milwaukee?

We haven't played there in a while. I think we skipped it the last couple times, which sucks because I love Milwaukee. I think it might be because we played Summerfest the past couple times we've come through, but I am very happy that we're playing a new show because I've always though Milwaukee's an underrated city, and I'm not just saying that because we're really close and Milwaukee and Chicago I feel like have a lot in common. We haven't played since we played Cactus Club to 18 people in 2020, beginning of 2024, end of 2023, so it'd be really fun to play a little bigger of a show.