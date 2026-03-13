Full Nude Bring New Take to Alt Genre

Expand Crazy Sexy Waterbed, by Full Nude

As an aging indie rock fan, I am hearted by the resurgence of guitar-centric bands in the Milwaukee music scene. Acts like Barely Civil, Social Cig, Diet Lite, and Chapped Lips all warm my Gen X heart, highlighting the fact that there are still musicians out there dedicated to making loud-but-catchy tunes that harken back to the 1990s. Thankfully, these bands eschew any sort of hero worship, relying more on solid songwriting than any sort of cheap nostalgia.

With their latest L.P., 2025’s Crazy Sexy Waterbed, Milwaukee-based Full Nude carve out a position for themselves in this growing alt-rock scene. This is a band that knows what they are doing: Full Nude members Madi Moon, Sarah Long and Brock Gourlie have played in countless acts over the years, including Heavy Hand, Fahri and The Trusty Knife. “We’re the elder statemen of the scene,” says Moon, only half kidding.

Experience does not equal redundancy on Crazy Sexy Waterbed. While there are nods to such indie rock legends as Sleater Kinney, Sonic Youth and the Pixies throughout the album, Crazy Sexy Waterbed (“an homage to TLC,” Moon makes sure to note) is nothing less than a new take on an established genre. The album is much more aggressive than the band’s previous album—2024’s Free Nudes—and is defined by a rawness heightened by Shane Hochstetler’s production.

Guita

Expand Photo via Full Nude - Instagram Full Nude performing Full Nude performing

For Moon, the decision to make “guitar rock” shaped this outcome: the instrument is marked by a specific “immediacy.” Long agrees with this assessment, although she is also quick to note that she has “always played in guitar-centric bands. For me, it’s you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.” While that may sound like a recipe for complacency, that level of comfort with the band’s aesthetic is crucial to Full Nude’s success. As Gourlie explains, “We got very comfortable with each other on this record.” This looseness informs the songs that appear on Crazy Sexy Waterbed, as the band took an approach to songwriting that, as Moon notes, tried to stay “in the moment. If we don’t feel it, we just get rid of it.”

One hears the benefit to this approach on “Dominatrix Picnic,” the driving song that kicks off Crazy Sexy Waterbed, and “Fab Orgy,” the album’s anthemic penultimate track; such songs feel fresh and of the moment. They also reveal Full Nude’s interest in exploring the topic of sexuality, a strategy initially developed on Free Nudes, which featured tracks with titles like “Grindr Walmart Parking Lot” and “Lesbian Antinuclear Utopia.” Moon and Long both contribute vocals and lyrics to Crazy Sexy Waterbed, with Moon focusing on sexuality and Long covering environmental concerns. “We’re a bunch of liberal anarchists,” Moon explains with a laugh.

While Crazy Sexy Waterbed is only a few months old, Gourlie notes that the band is already “working on new material. We’ll see where it from there, but it will be an extension of this [latest album].” “Just sexier,” Moon quickly adds. “Just sexier.”

Full Nude will play at MKE Ultra on March 19 with Glueman, The Robits and Kev.