Garth Brooks Headlines Opening Nights at Summerfest

This morning, Summerfest announced this summer’s lineup for the three-weekend festival held June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4. Celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2026, Summerfest is known across the U.S. for its multi-genre lineup and is recognized as one of the most affordable music festivals in the world.

This year’s lineup features two nights with Garth Brooks, who will kick off the event with concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the festival’s largest stage, on June 16 and 17.

Additional artists set to perform at the 23,000‑seat Amphitheater during Summerfest include: Megan Moroney, Don Toliver with SahBabii, Che, SoFayGo, sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo, Carín León, Ed Sheeran with Myles Smith and Arron Rowe, Cody Johnson with Jessie Murph, Post Malone with Carter Faith, Muse, Alex Warren, and Jelly Roll with Tyler Hubbard.

Across the festival’s grounds stages, featured performers include: Megadeth, Louis Tomlinson, Subtronics, Tucker Wetmore, Ella Mai, Sean Paul, Amyl and The Sniffers, Passion Pit, Hot Mulligan, Tash Sultana, Halestorm, Spoon, All Time Low, Echo & The Bunnymen, Styx, Charlie Wilson, Father John Misty, Audrey Nuna, Flo Rida, Sam Barber, Marcus King Band, The Revivalists, Whiskey Myers, Grouplove, Elderbrook, The Roots, Buju Banton, KALEO, Jeremih, Nate Smith, flipturn, Third Eye Blind, The Temper Trap, Russell Dickerson, Wolfmother, David Lee Roth, Gene Simmons Band, The Academy Is..., Pepper, Christopher Cross, Candlebox, Goldfinger, Cameron Whitcomb, The Beths, Holly Humberstone, BØRNS, Jonah Kagen, Rev Run of Run DMC, The Mountain Goats, Mariachi Sol De Mexico, The Family Stone, Petey USA, State Champs, Evan Honer, Dora Jar, and many more.

“As an independent music festival, we are thrilled to deliver this one-of-a-kind lineup that features an incredible mix of genres and artists,” said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We’re excited to welcome fans from around the globe to celebrate and create memories that only live music can provide.”

Summerfest is presented by American Family Insurance.

TICKETS:

LIMITED TIME OFFER – T-Mobile 9-Day Power Pass is available for only $58 and includes admission for all nine days of the festival (limited time power pass offer available NOW through February 25 at 11:59 p.m.)

– and includes admission for all nine days of the festival Single day general admission and T-Mobile 3 Day Passes are on sale now at Summerfest.com

Elevate your fest experience with Level Up – enjoy the Miller Lite Oasis Level Up deck -watch your favorite headliner from the Level Up deck with a private bar, seating, TVs and restrooms. Level Up tickets also include same-day admission to Summerfest and two beverages.

To purchase tickets and see the full festival lineup, including artist dates, stage locations, and performance times, visit Summerfest.com.