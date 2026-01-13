Greg Freeman Heading to Cactus Club

× Expand Photo by Steve Gullick Greg Freeman Greg Freeman

Two albums into his career, Greg Freeman is well on his way to joining the A-list of musical outliers who stand apart from the pack. He’ll perform at Cactus Club on Monday, Jan. 19.

On Freeman's 2025 album Burnover, he combines edgy Americana with a raw, emotionally charged voice that, as “Stereogum” put it, "has earned more comparisons to the late Jason Molina than he probably wanted."

The album also showcases an eclectic musical vocabulary that includes wall-of-sound guitars, saxophone and pedal steel arrangements, piano leads, and droney passages, a number of which find their way into his nearly nine-minute anthem "Wolf Pine."

When you add to that his gift for character-driven storytelling and his fascination with regional history, comparisons with other artists fall by the wayside.

Cacophony and Joy

None of which Freeman anticipated while growing up in Bethesda, Maryland, an upscale Washington D.C. suburb that, for a young musician, was the polar opposite of a cultural mecca. After prestigious gigs like playing blues in a local barbershop, Freeman went off to study history and anthropology at the University of Vermont in Burlington, where he found a close-knit creative community and never looked back.

In the following interview, Freeman talks about the joy of musical cacophony, making art for art’s sake, and rearranging his songs for high-energy rock shows.

When you were growing up, how did your 12-year-old idea of what being a musician, and the environment that goes along with that, differ from how things turned out?

I never thought I would be able to tour or have my own band. I just didn't think about it until it presented itself. And that was a good thing, because a lot of people just worry about how to get to the next step. I'm glad I always just assumed I would be making art for myself. It's a nice thing when other people want to participate in it.

Back then, what did you want your music and lyrics to sound like?

I was drawn to old cowboy movies and old blues music. I was maybe drawn to things that felt so different than what I was growing up with, in terms of old media and stories that took place in places I'd never been to. I still see that in my songwriting.

And when you listen to the music you make now, what do you hear?

That's kind of like when you look in the mirror, what do you see? There can be a certain element of dysphoria that comes along with perceiving your own art. It's an impossible question to answer. I try and just make what feels good and sounds good in the moment. And at a certain point, you have to stop listening and just let other people listen to it. But when it comes to who I've strived to channel, it's all the classics, you know, all the great songwriters you would think, like Paul Westerberg, Elvis Costello, and Tom Petty.

I'm curious about songs like Burnover's title track, which I understand was inspired by a firefighters' strike in Chicago. Is preserving history, reflecting on it, and learning from it something that's important to you?

I think I do think it's important. I think it depends who gets to do it and how responsible you are. Are you explaining your history or other people's history? I don't think that's the job of the artist, but I do think songs can definitely communicate moments in history. I mean, with performance in general, you're recreating some tradition, in some way, in the moment.

When you do one of your songs live, is it more about reproducing the recorded version or repurposing it?

It's kind of like reverse-engineering them. Recorded music is kind of the distilled version of whatever original feeling you had when you wrote the song. Playing it live, you have to go back to that original energy, in terms of how you're communicating the song's spirit. It's supposed to be higher energy than maybe the recordings.

So with a song like "Curtain," where there's a rolling piano part that borders on Dixieland jazz, how do you arrange that live?

Live, instead of piano, we have a different cacophony of instruments. On this tour, it's six people, and everyone plays a different instrument: sax, violin, pedal steel, guitar, bass, drums, all of them kind of weaving together. My idea was to have as many different textures as possible. It's maybe a little busier, at times, than the recording, but they're all playing off each other.

And when you're at a show, and someone tells you what the music means to them, are you ever surprised, like "I didn't really know my music would do that?"

Yeah, it's always surprising to me. I still have that thing where I don't know if what I'm doing is right or good or whatever. So when people connect to it, it's like you're kind of lucky.