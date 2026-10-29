Hindole Majumdar Teaches and Promotes South Asian Music in Milwaukee

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For centuries, Western classical music existed in highly notated form, in which extemporaneity was a rare exception to the notes in the staffs. In the East? Not so much.

"Indian music is always 80% improvised and 20% fixed," says Hindole Majumdar, who teaches Indian classical music and dance in his Glendale home. As an internationally renowned master of the tabla, the set of hand drums common to the classical composition—and improvisation—of his birthplace, he ought to know.

He further explains, "Tabla is basically an accompanying drum; a tabla solo is also played where the compositions are fixed, but in accompaniment everything is improvised except the time cycle."

Concert Promoter

Between teaching 30-35 students in person and through online classes, Majumdar frequently plays throughout the U.S. and internationally. Additionally, he regularly organizes concerts that provide tastes of native culture for Southeastern Wisconsin's East Indian community and provides others to opportunities to hear the music in live settings. The next such show will be Friday, October 30 at the Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South, tickets for which are available from tinyurl.com/yc7w6vvr.

"My son, Ayushman will be playing in the concert," Majumdar says of his offspring and fellow tabla virtuoso. "As well, we have my Guruji s (teacher's) daughter, Vidushi Sangeeta Bandyopadhyay, an ardent vocalist; she is coming after 10 years to our school concert. Also, Pandit Nandkishor Muley, a senior disciple of late Pandit Shivlumar Sharma, will also perform the Santoor (hammer daul sima)." Majumdar adds that his forthcoming performance will also include Inka Laad a dancer in the Kathak style of Indian dance, one of the styles of dancing taught through his Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance.

The junior Majumdar isn't the only performer at the concert with a very personal connection to the man responsible for the concert. Says Bandyopadhyay of her relationship with him, "Hindole is one of the very successful students of my father, the legendary tabla maestro, Pandit Sankha Chatterjee. He did start learning from him during early '90s, and he became a part of our extended musical family. I have performed on various prestigious platforms having Hindol accompanying me on tabla. He has invited me for an USA tour in 2014 and again this year."

Meditative Music

And though the music on Majumdar's several albums and his YouTube channel is plenty enjoyable, he insists, "Indian classical music is just not entertainment; it's a very pious and meditative music."

Bandyopadhyay also shares on the meditative nature of the music she performs: "Indian music is basically meditative music which emerges in the core of artists’ heart. Invocation of a raga, improvisation of the melody keeping all the framework intact and over and above mingling the melody in the rhythmic format calls for a great contemplative approach and intuition. No one can do Indian music without having meditative awareness and discipline within."

The artistry he and his cohort will be exhibiting at the Crowne Plaza South maybe steeped in piety, but neither does Majumdar see it as tied solely to any faith nor spiritual practice. "No, Indian classical music is not only about Hinduism, it's a very spiritual music," he replies.

Majumdar derives great satisfaction from performing and teaching music played by tabla and other percussion instruments such as kahon, dumbec, zembe and dholak.

"I always enjoy music teaching as well as performing on stage,” he says. “Teaching specifically gives enjoyment when you get different types of students in different levels and to teach them. The most satisfaction as a guru or teacher is when you work hard, and your student performs in a professional level."

Majumdar's singing collaborator goes so far as to believe their creativity has restorative power. Regarding what she would like listeners to receive from the music, she says, "The art of spontaneity, ready wittiness, teamwork, innate knowledge and intelligence. Over and above the mystery of transcendental music which creates a room for mental healing, peace, love and harmony in their hearts without even knowing a single note and rhythm."