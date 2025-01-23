India’s Independence Celebrated in Concert

× Expand Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai banner

"This is what life is all about."

The above is the English translation of the Hindi “Jeena isi a naam hai.” And “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai” is the title for a musical celebration Wisconsin East Indian musical talent that will also commemorate India's 76th anniversary as an independent nation.

“Music and singing is what life is all about,” says Veerma Productions event promoter and singer/DJ Dheeraj Veerma, presenting “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai” at Pewaukee’s Hindu Temple of Wisconsin,3:30-8 p.m. Sunday Jan. 26. “We have all local people from Milwaukee, Brookfield, Pewaukee, Madison, Grafton and surrounding areas who are very passionate about music and singing,” Veerma shares of the bill of 18 acts singing Indian classical, folk and pop from the ‘80s to the present in the temple’s auditorium.

Though English won't be one of them, “Jeena Isi” is a multi-lingual event. “It will be mainly in Hindi language including some Punjabi and Bangali language as well,” Veerma says. Many artists will perform to tracks, but about 20% “will be performing with guitar and keyboard as well,” he says.

If the prospect of hearing Wisconsin singers of East Indian heritage performing songs by renowned figures such as Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, Gurdas Maan and Diljit Dosanjh isn't enticing enough, there will be sing-alongs to patriotic Indian songs and food.

“Annapurna Kitchen, our sponsor from Milwaukee will be providing light snacks with tea and Indian vegetarian food will be provided. All food cost is included in the entry ticket cost,” Veerma says.

The promoter also encourages music lovers and foodies not of Indian background to join in on what is virtually a miniature festival of Badger State musical artistry.

“As music has no language, it will be a great opportunity for everyone to join and experience very melodious Indian music and voices,” Veerma continues. “Even for the people who don't understand the language they can still enjoy the music and very delicious Indian food. I would request everyone to come and support our local talent. This will give the opportunity (to connect) to not only Indian community but, every community to come together, share their talents and stay connected with each other with the bond of music.”