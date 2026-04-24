Is Sam Grisman Bluegrass, Jazz or …What?

Expand Photo courtesy of Sam Grisman Sam Grisman Sam Grisman

Music has always been a cornerstone in Sam Grisman’s life. As one of three children of storied mandolinist David Grisman, the former grew up in a household where jam sessions were the norm and a who’s who of guests, including Vassar Clements, John Hartford and Doc Watson, would often swing by to make music and break bread.

Along the way, Sam Grisman learned stand-up bass while being exposed to a musical foundation steeped in folk, bluegrass and jazz —styles that would shape his own creative leanings. It’s a bouillabaisse of genres currently being dished out by the Sam Grisman Project. With his group going on three years of touring, Grisman and his crew are the equivalent of being Americana Johnny Appleseeds.

“The format is that we play acoustically to a condenser microphone, so we invite the audience to participate in the experience by being present in the music with us,” Grisman explained in a January interview. “We improvise constantly, kind of like your jam band, jazz group or any sort of configuration like that. We also honor great songs of all kinds and try to deliver them the best that we can. There’s nothing that’s off-limits in our band.”

He added, “We’ve probably played 600 or more different tunes in the three years over the course of 350 gigs or something like that. We switch up the songbook quite a bit, but you never know what you’re going to get. It’s an experience we curate to each specific location and each moment. I put a lot of energy into making set lists.”

Self-Titled Album

The Sam Grisman Project (SGP) is rounded out by Victor Furtado (banjo), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), John Mailander and Alex Hargreaves (fiddle), Nat Smith (cello) and Max Flansburg (guitar). In addition to the musical mileage the SGP has put under its belt, the collective also made time to release a self-titled, double-CD debut, which was recorded from January 5-7, 2025, at Tractor Shed in Goodlettsville, TN.

“Our band is made up of a lot of influences,” Grisman said. “I started putting together groups of my friends to play this music just because it’s made such a positive impact to my life and it’s the music I care about the most. Basically, I wanted to include a few (Jerry) Garcia/(Robert) Hunter tunes that are really significant to me and a couple of (Bob) Dylan tunes because I’m a huge Dylan devotee and think he’s America’s greatest poet and songwriter. I wanted to put some old-time music in there because I feel like our band plays a lot of traditional material that’s underrepresented in the current musical landscape sometimes.”

One of the greatest treats Grisman experienced in recording his debut album was having longtime family friend and respected bluegrass multi-instrumentalist Tim O’Brien guest on a few tracks.

“He came in for our last half day in the studio, and it was such a joyous experience to get to do that with so many of my closest friends,” Grisman said. “Tim is also a dear friend and one of my all-time musical heroes. Just to have Dominick Leslie, Alex Hargreaves, John Mailander, Victor Furtado, Nat Smith and Max Flansburg in the studio with Tim and Logan Ledger -- each one of us is a huge fan of Tim’s without making him uncomfortable about it. It’s enjoyable for these guys to see how much their music means to people and we’re trying to honor that music.”

Family Music Business

With having a recording studio on site and a steady flow of musicians flowing through his home when Sam Grisman was growing up, it was inevitable he would join the family business of music, starting out on quarter-size bass in first grade. Of course, Grisman the senior loomed large, particularly when it came to his son soaking up Dawg music, the unique genre of jazz, bluegrass and folk stylings his father fashioned.

“I grew up in a space where my parents would have John Hartford, Mike Seeger, Tony Rice, Jerry Garcia, Doc Watson, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain over,” Grisman said. “They would make music with my dad, but we would also have dinner and spend time together. It just normalized music in my life. I grew up feeling like everybody played music. It’s only in the last decade or so that I really grasped the enormity of what a blessing that is.”

Armed with such experiences, Grisman and his bandmates are continuing to spend the immediate future on the road. And given that his band’s setup is predominantly acoustic, the group is playing theaters more often than bars. This allows Grisman more flexibility with what he’s trying to curate from one set list to the next. Throughout it all, he’s leaning into gratitude on a regular basis.

“I just try to be grateful for my health and to have grown up in such a musically rich environment,” Grisman said. “And to count my blessings and keep being thankful for how wonderful this whole experience of getting to make music for a living really has been. It’s not lost on me that it’s a privilege.”

Sam Grisman Project performs Friday, May 1, at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield.