James McMurtry Returns with a New Album (and a Milwaukee Show)

× Expand Photo courtesy New West Records James McMurtry James McMurtry

Last year’s The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy saw James McMurtry return to his past, but the hard-hitting album also offered undeniable proof that the Texan is made for these times.

McMurtry, who plays Shank Hall on Sunday, came up with the song from which the album takes its name after his stepmother told him about hallucinations his father, the legendary writer Larry McMurtry, had while suffering from dementia before his death.

Expand The Black Dog and The Wandering Boy by James McMurtry

The song is tender, defiant and sometimes comical: “The black dog and the wandering boy come around every night/ The wandering boy never gets any older, the black dog doesn’t bite/ He just sits on the floor at the corner of the bed /Watching for the things that haunt/ They ought to both go away when I take my meds/ But they don’t.”

It goes on to reference Weird Al (yep, that’s right): “The sun’s coming up and it’s seven in the morning, another drink wouldn’t hurt/ Sitting outside on Mom’s front porch, watching the squares go to work/ And another one’s on and another one’s on, another one rides the bus/ Jammin’ out that old Weird Al song and they ain’t got time for us.” But then also: “I see my father with his patience wearing thin /Sometimes it bothers me to look so much like him.”

Approaching a song from the circumstances about his father that McMurtry did seem like they could have brought up sad emotions, but he says that was not the case.

“I hear lines and melody in my head and I follow,” he says,” and usually the way I do that is trying to find a character that would have said those things and then I might work backwards from the character to the story, and if I can fit it into a verse, chorus structure, then I’ll have a song. And I gotta have songs, so I keep turning, you know. It’s not really, I don’t think it’s really a gut-wrenching process. It’s more of a craft.”

Other album standouts include “Sons of the Second Son,” which takes on the pains of America’s past and present and comes off like some kind of a new classic, and the devastating “South Texas Lawman,” which forms a dynamite 1-2 punch with the opening cover of Jon Dee Graham’s “Laredo. Graham, who passed away March 27, was good friends with McMurtry. They played a regular weekly show together at Austin’s Continental Club and toured together in Europe.

“There was a long time there when Jon Dee and I shared Wednesday nights at the Continental Club. You play there, they had like the 10 o'clock show, and we played midnight to 2 a.m., so I heard him play that song every night for a long time. A lot of his songs just kind of got under my skin.”

The Return of Don Dixon

Another person from his back pages for McMurtry was producer/musician Don Dixon, who also produced Where’d You Hide the Body for him in 1995. Dixon, who enjoyed solo success in the ‘80s on Enigma Records and before that as a member of North Carolina’s pioneering Arrogance, has produced albums by R.E.M., Guadalcanal Diary, the Smithereens and more than 200 other releases.

McMurtry says Dixon’s genius is that knows when “the good take is happening.”

“It saves you a lot of time, because if I’m producing a record and I’m playing on it, I can’t necessarily feel when it’s good,” he says. “And we’ll do three takes, then we’ll go into the control room and listen to them. Well, that’s five minutes to take. It’s 15 minutes out of your day to listen to all three of those things.

“With Dixon, you know, you start to leave the room, he’ll say, stay right there. You know, push that spot, push that ending, and you got it. And that right there has saved you 15 minutes. You know, there’s only so many 15 minutes in the day, right? He’s efficient and helps energy as well as time.”

BettySoo and the Band

McMurtry’s longtime backup group, guitarist Tim Holt, bassist Cornbread (Ronnie Johnson), and drummer Daren Hess, have been rechristened The Martial Law Review after going by the Heartless Bastards for many years. Austin musician BettySoo, who will open Sunday’s show, also joins the band frequently and sang backing vocals and provided instrumentation on The Black Dog & Wandering Boy.

“She plays with the band most of the time now, too,” McMurtry says. “Darren and I sit in on a couple of her songs during her set. It’s turned into a duo thing. Sometimes we also go out acoustically, just basic.

“I like singing with her. If one of our voices falters, the other one will just automatically cover for it. I’ve never experienced that before.”

Opening for the BoDeans

He does have at least one Milwaukee connection, McMurtry says. In 1989, at the very start of his career, “my first tour, the first leg of my first tour,” he opened for the BoDeans, who were promoting Home while McMurtry was supporting Too Long in the Wasteland.

“Every time (in Milwaukee), I run into Sammy Llanas,” he says.

James McMurtry performs at 8 pm. Sunday, April 26 at Shank Hall, 1434 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee. BettySoo opens.