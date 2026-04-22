Lemon Twigs’ Rock-Pop Infusion

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Brian and Michael D’Addario take on multiple and intertwined duties when making pop-infused rock and rock-infused pop as the Lemon Twigs. They play guitars (electric, acoustic, bass), drums, and keyboards, along with some strings and horns; they also sing, write, arrange, produce, mix, and engineer as much of their own material as they can.

“You have more leeway when you’re doing everything yourself because there’s no clock,” Brian, the older brother, said during a recent phone interview, adding that the lack of time pressure isn’t always a good thing: “You can spend a whole night on one section of a song, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be any better.”

For a few tracks on their sixth Lemon Twigs album, Look for Your Mind! (out May 8), the brothers brought in familiar associates: Eva Chambers, of the Twigs-assisted pop-rock threesome Tchotchke, played bass, sang and handled the album artwork and photography, while touring bassist and drummer Danny Ayala and Reza Matin got to transfer their skills to tape.

“We played all at once and tried to get good takes,” Brian said. “And we would record as a trio with Eva. We wanted to do things a slightly more conventional way. With multiple people, you have to come prepared. It’s a little bit more immediate.”

Look For Your Mind! is frequently more than a little bit more immediate than its predecessor, 2024’s A Dream Is All We Know. The title track recalls the Beatles’ ability to mix amplifier fuzz with earworm refrains, while “Gather Round” parades like a carnival barker on Indiscreet, the intensely curated 1975 disc from Sparks, another band centered on two brothers. “Sparks is a really good example of a group that really does their own thing and has always done their own thing,” Brian said.

Not Famous Yet

Although acclaimed by famous figures from punk progenitor Iggy Pop to award-festooned Irish actor Cillian Murphy, the Lemon Twigs are not yet so famous as to have to worry about not doing their own thing.

“We’re two songwriters and we’re constantly writing,” Brian said. “We’re not thinking too much about what people are going to say, and by the time a record comes out, the songs for the next one are already written.”

That constant creation might help explain the consistency with which the Lemon Twigs come up with songs that could pass as lost classics, whether getting Mop-Top Merseybeat romantic melancholy just right on “I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You” or hovering atop baroque folk yearning on “Joy.” They have learned when to stop refining. “You don’t want to be too precious about any genre, I don’t think,” Brian said. “We allow a fair amount of mistakes and tempo fluctuations, so it’s going to feel alive no matter what we do.”

Michael and Brian D’Addario have learned to share—splitting lead vocals and songs equally on Lemon Twigs albums—and they’ve also come to appreciate the contributions of others, particularly when touring.

“It’s much better when we’re on the road, because there are other people to bounce off of,” Brian said. “We have to be a little bit more mature. When you’re a working band, you have to keep your shit together just to make ends meet.”

The Lemon Twigs perform on Thursday, April 30 Turner Hall Ballroom.