Neverly Brothers Musical Tribute from Elvis to the Beatles

For 20 years, the Neverly Brothers have taken rock and roll fans on a magical history tour. The Northern Illinois trio could be called a tribute act, but the tribute they pay is toward a 12-year period, roughly 1957 through 1965 from the rise of Elvis through the British Invasion and Motown.

“The concept started by drawing a connection between the 1950s American rock and roll acts and the 1964 British Invasion bands. Specifically, the influence the Everly Brothers harmonies had on John Lennon and Paul McCartney,” says guitarist Kevin Giragosian. They began by pairing Everly Brothers tunes with Beatles numbers. “Within a few years the concept of our show evolved into what it is: An illustration of how rock was created in America in the 1950s, how it died in 1960 and how it was brought back to life by the British bands who initially imitated their favorite American groups.”

A Neverly Brothers’ concert consists of two sets. The first is focused on the ‘50s, often structured as a trip across the U.S. mentioning the artist who recorded or grew up in that city or town, their significance, some background—fun facts, music history trivia. The second set jumps to the U.K. in the ‘60s and is similarly constructed, mentioning the hometowns of the bands and commenting on the American origins—the original artists—of many British Invasion hits.

“Our song list is chosen to best illustrate the connection between the 1950s American R&R pioneers—along with 1950s and early 1960s R&B/Motown acts—and the British Invasion bands. Example: ‘Twist and Shout’ (The Isley Brothers original recording 1962 / The Beatles recording 1963). We also try to choose songs the audience can relate to, whether they are top hits or popular B-sides,” Giragosian says.

The Neverlys minimize the musical frills while emphasizing the narrative. To stay in character, they change costumes, wearing rockabilly-style suits with western string ties in the first set and outfits suits similar to what The Beatles wore on Ed Sullivan. Giragosian began playing in an original music band in the ‘90s with his brother, drummer Kegham Giragosian. The siblings have performed as the Neverly Brothers for many years with Mike Bradburn on bass. “I wasn't trying to come up with a ‘different angle’ on the tribute band idea, it all just happened naturally,” Giragosian continues, an outgrowth of their love for the roots of their own music.

“A Rock n' Roll Tribute from Elvis to the Beatles Featuring the Neverly Brothers” will take place Saturday, Dec. 28 at Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, call (262)547-0708 or visit waukeshacivictheatre.org