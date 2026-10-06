Patti Smith – On Work and Memory

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Patti Smith at Riverside Theater Patti Smith performing at Riverside Theater in Milwaukee (2026)

Time zones got mixed up and Patti Smith was en route to her show at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater on September 24. When the phone rang she suggested, yeah let’s chat now.

Improvising and taking things in the moment is nothing new to the songwriter, author and photographer who will turn 80 at the end of this year. Spontaneity and an enviable work ethic have been hallmarks of her career. Her bibliography and discography began before the dawn of punk rock at CBGB in the ‘70s.

Smith’s website refers to concerts and appearances as jobs. Promoting the paperback version of her latest memoir Bread of Angels, Smith had played Madison and was headed to Milwaukee for a performance that would mesh reading selections from the book with performing songs, as accompanied by longtime collaborator Tony Shanahan and her son Jackson Smith.

Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Patti Smith at Riverside Theater Patti Smith performing at Riverside Theater in Milwaukee (2026)

On the road, as noted above, Smith chatted about work and memory. Amiable, open and funny, the conversation was a treat.

Happy 110th birthday to Johnn Coltrane! I just read your essay in new book of Coltrane photographs and how you came across his memorial service.

I was in New York City, looking for a job—I had just left home and was walking uptown and all these people were gathered outside. It was his memorial service, and I just stood there with the people.

They had set up loudspeakers because there was such an overflow. It was heartbreaking but incredibly moving to be with these people, just standing in the street filled with love and sorrow. I did get to hear Alber Ayler who was speaking at the time and wailing. It was very moving.

It was less than a week later that I met Robert Mapplethorpe for the second time. That whole July of 1967 was one of such stormy transition that changed the course of my life. So I remember that week quite well.

Speaking of Robert Mapplethorpe, your ongoing memoir series seems to allow you to reflect and report on chapters of your life--including fascinating characters like Sandy Pearlman.

Viewed through this prism, is it easy to conjure memories--are they easily accessible?

It depends on where it was in my life. I was thinking about this, actually this morning. People ask me how I have such a strong memory of childhood. Well, because it is a collective memory of my siblings and I—and I was the one who held the stories within me but that memory was collective.

Just Kids was a collective memory of Robert and I. We often would re-live how we met, and we loved to talk about it and remember stories, because it was quite extraordinary.

So the memories that are strongest are usually wrapped in certain people, the people who are important to me and of course life-changing events.

Sandy Pearlman, I spoke about most in Year of the Monkey because [that was when] he had his terrible accident and died in the course of writing the book.

In 2016 Pearlman died after suffering a severe cerebral hemorrhage. A confidante, in the early ‘70s he urged Smith to form a band after witnessing a poetry performance. Pearlman would be a key figure in the formation of Blue Öyster Cult—according to legend Smith was suggested as lead singer for the band. Pearlman’s long resume of production credits includes sophomore albums by The Clash and Dream Syndicate.

I also like to remember people from different angles. Life is like cubism; there is not just one linear projection. You can come at events or people from different sides. We evolve.

Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Patti Smith at Riverside Theater Patti Smith performing at Riverside Theater in Milwaukee (2026)

Your website refers to concerts and appearances as jobs. When the Dream of Life album came out and reviewers called it a comeback, you said that you and Fred had never stopped working but were simply away from any spotlights and media.

How important is that internal, personal work ethic and continuing to work for you?

It is very important.

A lot of the artists I like also speak of working daily and the importance of work in their life. Robert Bolaño [the Chilean writer] called it “his daily practice”—I’ve adopted that line.

Recently Annie Dillard died and I liked her very much. She talked about, as did Marguerite Duras, the importance of just writing every day. It doesn’t matter if anyone sees it or not or if it is for publication, just to keep in touch with your chosen vocation.

Yes, a lot of people said, “You didn’t do anything in the ‘80s and that Dream of Life was ‘the comeback.’” That wasn’t true at all. I was working every day.

I was writing poetry, even novels that weren’t published. Fred and I always wrote songs. We just chose to do that specific record. But I’m not the kind of person that deals in things like comeback farewell tours. I just do my work and it’s really other people who ascribe these labels to them.

For me it is a long stream of work whether it is taking photographs or writing poetry or performing or recording or writing a book—it is all from one source, which is my own creative font.

I’ll just tell you, tonight, one of the songs we’ll be doing is a song I didn’t write, it’s called “Work” [by Charlotte Day Wilson] because I love the title. It’s just a song I heard accidentally, and I liked so much that we covered it.

What is the difference in taking the stage for a poetry/spoken event compared to a concert with your full band?

For me, it’s not much different. Being the singer or the leader—whatever my role is, it is always the same, to communicate with the people.

We’ve done things for 80,000 people or 800 people or 80 people. [In 1979, as the last appearance with her band’s first lineup, Smith played before an audience of 80,000 in a soccer arena on Florence, Italy.]

It doesn’t matter what the pay scale is. A book event is a very nice way to share the book and give the people a copy and sing some songs and read for them.

It’s really the same kind of energy, it’s just technically different. It’s what I’m hearing in my monitors or the responsibility to project to hundreds of people or to thousands of people.

I’m the same person. I wear the same clothes; I don’t have any special clothes—same clothes tonight are the same clothes I wore at Riot Fest. It doesn’t really matter. What matters is staying in contact with the people.

Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Patti Smith at Riverside Theater Patti Smith performing at Riverside Theater in Milwaukee (2026)

A friend asked me to bring up the concept of duende, Frederico Garcia Lorca’s idea of poetic emotion and spontaneity that has happened in your work since day one.

[“The duende, then, is a power, not a work. It is a struggle, not a thought. I have heard an old maestro of the guitar say, ‘The duende is not in the throat; the duende climbs up inside you, from the soles of the feet.’ Meaning this: it is not a question of ability, but of true, living style, of blood, of the most ancient culture, of spontaneous creation.” Federico García Lorca]

I learned the word from Lorca and just take it as being in contact with your imagination, your creative source and what I just called the creative font.

I don’t have a philosophy, I’m not really that kind of thinker. I love the idea that we have this… something that we can find, a collective pool we can draw from, or a collective consciousness—we can draw from or also add to it.

Whether it’s a mystical source or what we call God or ourselves, it is something we can draw from, but we also have to nourish. The poet nourishes it through his work. I have a great affection for Lorca.

If you could have a conversation with a teenage Patti Smith getting ready to move to NYC, do you think she would be surprised at your accomplishments, or would she have expected nothing less?

I think she would probably be surprised at all the losses in my life. I can’t say she would be surprised but would be more sympathetic with the loss of so many beloved people.

I wanted to work and I’ve done my best to do the best work I know how. I pretty much take things in stride. No matter what an accomplishment is, it’s the next thing that is the most important.

Would she be disappointed in aspects of myself? I don’t know because I have evolved a lot since I was a young girl.

She might be surprised that I never had the magnificent higher education I always daydreamed of and she would be surprised I wound up having a rock and roll band because it was never a dream of mine—being a singer.

But all in all, I think she’d be glad I’m still here.

I think you hit on something there, mentioning not getting that higher education. I’d argue that you have a Ph.D. in something that is really unique, with your career, body of work and inspiring people.

I’ll take that, thanks!

Really, that was one of my goals when I started performing and going out in the world, that you don’t have to be from a privileged position.

It’s not necessarily those kinds of things that will be welcomed by the people. Give the people something that helps inspire them and become themselves.

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Once I started performing, the last thing I wanted for people was to think too highly of me. I wanted them to be inspired and do their own work.

And that was sort of the punk rock principle. Not necessarily to topple gods but to not be intimidated by them. And just keep doing you own work.

Any projects you are working on that you can talk about?

I’m writing another book. All I can say is I promise more work is coming and hopefully it will be interesting to people.

When I wrote M Train and Year of the Monkey I had an idea to do an “M” trilogy. I’m finishing the third one, which is called The Melting, which starts in the pandemic and moves into fiction.

M Train was 20 percent fiction; the rest was non-fiction. Year of the Monkey was like 45 percent fiction and the rest was non-fiction.

The Melting is maybe 20 percent non-fiction and the rest is fiction. I’m excited about that. It’s not quite science fiction but it is something I think that people will find interesting—I’m finishing that.

There are other writers who have done it, but from your particular storytelling perspective—that blur that you conjure—there is shift going on here and it is really hard to tell where the veil is lifted and you are in another realm. And then it clicks.

Well, I know a few people, like my publisher, was not aware of a few things and I thought “I don’t know if I should tell them that this character isn’t real or that.”

But I will tell you that the next book is real autofiction, it starts in the pandemic, which is a real thing. I’m still my favorite character.