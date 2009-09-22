Perez Hilton Talks Inaugural Tour

×

After a spectacular onstage breakdown that Perez Hilton himself might haveappreciated if it had happened to somebody else’s tour, Perez Hilton Presentsheadliner Ida Maria has dropped out of the celebrity gossip blogger’s travelingroad show. That’s the bad news. The good news is that, in her absence, thetour’s stop at the Turner Hall Ballroom at 8 p.m. tonight is now free.Electro-poppette Ladyhawke and Brooklynrockers Semi-Precious Weapons headline.

The loss of the tour’s blog-acclaimed headliner is a major set back for theblogger turned impresario, especially since Hilton has expressed hopes ofmaking his inaugural tour the first of many.

“I’m not making any money off of this show, because I’mthrowing it all into the show, in to the production, in surprises that we putin there for concertgoers to thank them,” Hilton told the Shepherd in an interview earlier this month. “I’m looking at this asan investment. I want people to go and tell their friends about this show.”

So could Perez Hilton Presents become an annual tour? At least before the IdaMaria fiasco, Hilton was dreaming big.

“Maybe even twice a year,” he said. “Who knows? Maybe it could have differentshapes. I could do a tour, and different festivals in different cities over ayear.”

Though the tour benefits from Hilton’s name recognition, for some, Hilton’sinvolvement is a liability. He’s a divisive figure, beloved by some for hischeeky look at celebrity culture, loathed by others for disreputabletraffic-baiting ploys, like outing celebrities who’d prefer to remain in thecloset. Hilton has harsh words for those who dismiss his tour just because ofhis reputation.



“Even for this tour, I know that there are people that make comments like, ‘Idon’t want to go because its Perez Hilton’s concert,’” he says. “Well, you knowwhat? Get over it? Because the matter of the fact is I’ve got some amazingmusicians on the bill. If somebody else would have thrown it but not me, youwould have gone, so get over it.”



What Hilton says is not in question is his love of music. He dedicates part ofhis website to music, and boasts of a long history pushing unknown artists.

“I don’t like to take credit for breaking anybody, but I’ve helped peoplearound the way,” he says. “Lady Gaga, I mentioned her way before anybody elsedid, and I had her perform at my Fourth of July part last year. Katy Perry Ifirst mentioned in March of 2007, a whole year and a half before her album cameout. Even artists like Amy Winehouse, I was writing about before anybody elsewas.”



Hilton says he’ll make in-person appearances at certain stops of his tour,though he won’t say which ones. Milwaukeedoes have one big plus going for it, though, he says.

“I love the Midwest,” hebeams. “Lots of hot guys; I love it.”