Playing the Truth: Encounters in the Blues

Expand Photo by Larry Widen Hubert Sumlin Hubert Sumlin

“You got real good real fast when audiences were looking at you.” —Hubert Sumlin

The blues isn’t just music. Over the years, I’ve had the chance to sit with some of the people who lived it—artists whose stories were as powerful as the songs they played. Each encounter stayed with me in a different way.

Hubert Sumlin

Before he was 10 years old, Hubert Sumlin was sneaking into Mississippi roadhouses. Bootleg whiskey flowed, tempers flared and violence wasn’t uncommon. Still, he kept coming back. “Howlin’ Wolf’s band was playing, and I ran off to see them every chance I got,” he said. “I’d slip under a lady’s skirt to get past the man at the door.” When that failed, he stacked Coca-Cola crates beneath a window and watched through a gap near an exhaust fan. One night, the fan gave way and sent him crashing down. “Wolf let me sit by the stage that night,” he said. At four in the morning, the band leader drove him home. His mother thanked him—then whipped me. “It didn’t take,” Sumlin said. “Next week I was right back there again.” Sumlin never dreamed that he’d become Howling Wolf’s lead guitarist for nearly 25 years.

B.B. King

When I boarded B.B. King’s tour bus, he greeted me like we’d already met. “I know who you are,” he said. “I love the story you wrote.” I mentioned my son Joe wanted to attend the show but was underage. “You should’ve said he was my nephew,” King laughed. Then he called my house. “Do you know who this is?” he asked when my son answered. They talked guitars for a few minutes before hanging up. I asked King about his inability to speak clearly as a young man. “That’s true. I’d stammer and stumble because I couldn’t find the words. But I had no trouble expressing myself when I sang. And people stopped making fun of me”. Before I left, King handed me a signed poster. “This is for Joe,” he said.

Johnny Winter

I’d been a fan of Texas blues guitarist Johnny Winter since the early 1970s, and saw him at the Riverside, Summerfest, Auditorium and the now vacant Palms on 26th and State. We’d had several phone conversations since then, but we’d hadn’t met in person. But in 2008, it was my turn to hire the legendary musician for a show at the Times Cinema. The band’s bus parked in the alley behind the theater and began to unload their equipment. “It’s been a long time since we ate,” someone said. I told them my mom was already on top of that. I sat with Johnny while he spoke about playing with B.B. King in a black Texas nightclub. “He said I could do one song.” King kept Johnny another 45 minutes. “He couldn’t believe I was only 16 years old”. Johnny talked about a 1969 rain-soaked show in West Allis. “Jeff Beck and Jethro Tull wouldn’t do their set,” he said. “The hell with that—we’re here, we’ll play”, he told the promoter. A week later, Winter performed at Woodstock, one of the biggest events in music history.

At that point the food arrived, and everyone was served stuffed pork chops, mashed potatoes, baked beans and apple pie complete with plates, silverware and cloth napkins. Even Johnny, who weighed about 100 pounds, dug in. After a great show, the bus rolled out—with all the dinnerware onboard. I told my mother, “Consider it part of the rock and roll experience.”

Honeyboy Edwards

As a young man, David “Honeyboy” Edwards traveled with bluesman Robert Johnson until 1938 and was at his side when Johnson died from a dose of poisoned whiskey. On his second visit to Milwaukee, Edwards was scheduled for an interview on WMSE radio. Station manager Tom Crawford handed him a mason jar of real North Carolina moonshine. “I’ll have two,” he said. “That’s all—I’ve got to go on the air.” Weeks later, in his Chicago apartment, he showed me a scar on his forehead. “A woman named Big Mabel did that,” he said. “Hit me with a whiskey bottle.” He also showed me the knife he used to carry. “You had to be ready,” he said. He gave me detailed directions to Baptist Town, Mississippi to the house where Robert Johnson died. Chatting with the wonderful people made me feel warm and close to their memories and a unique way of telling the truth.

Little Richard

I interviewed Little Richard with a list of questions about gospel music, Jimi Hendrix in his band, and how the keyboard-pounding music came to be. We never got there. “I am the originator, the emancipator, and the architect of rock and roll!” he bellowed, followed by a piercing “Whooooo!” “I taught Paul McCartney how to do that,” Then he screeched to someone in the background. “Who took my chicken? That was my dinner, and it was right here a minute ago!” Onstage, he was explosive. Offstage, he was different—polished, soft-spoken, and unexpectedly warm. My daughter Emily told him she loved him on Pee-wee Herman’s Christmas special, and she and I had visited the Greyhound station in Macon, Georgia where he once washed dishes. He smiled, hugged her, and spoke with her like an old friend.

Sam Lay

Drummer Sam Lay played with just about everyone, including Bob Dylan on the Highway 671 Revisited album. Backstage at the Times Lay talked about playing clubs in Chicago with friends like Little Walter whose life ended after a nightclub fight. “Walter played in Milwaukee dance halls five or six times. He got arrested here in 1947 with Honeyboy.” Lay said. “Walter always carried a .38 in the waistband of those stretch trousers”. He mentioned an invitation to meet Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts before a show. “There were so many people back there,” he said. “I didn’t even know if I could find a bathroom.” He smiled. “But I would’ve liked to meet him.”

Rossington Collins Band

A few years after the Lynyrd Skynyrd devastating plane crash, the surviving members regrouped as the Rossington Collins Band. When they came through Milwaukee, I went with Juanita, who lived below me on Milwaukee Street. She wanted photos with Gary Rossington and asked if I’d take them.

Inside the crowded dressing room, guitarist Allen Collins and bassist Leon Wilkeson were keeping to themselves while Juanita made her way straight to Rossington. As she fussed over getting the right pictures, I spoke with Wilkeson who talked about surviving the crash and what it meant to still be out on the road. “It took us two years to heal from that crash” he said, “Allen still has trouble walking.” Collins wandered over, and I asked him what it was like being onstage without Ronnie [singer Van Zant]. “You have no idea, man,” he said quietly. “You have no idea.” It was a brief answer, but it said enough. What struck me most was how ordinary the moment felt. After experiencing an event that changed their lives, these musicians stood in a dreary dressing room, getting ready for another show.

The Haircut That Never Was

Lynn runs a hairstyle salon on Prospect Avenue in Shorewood. One day, a friend called her. “Hubert Sumlin has a friend at his house who needs a haircut,” she said. “The house is close to [former] St Michael hospital”. Lynn grabbed her go-bag and headed to 37th Street and Florist Avenue. She got lost on the way and finally returned to the salon. The phone was ringing and her friend was on the line. “You just missed it. Where were you” said. “The haircut was for Keith Richards.”

Near misses. Endless roads. Stories that almost slip away. The blues is full of moments like that. Some happen onstage, under bright lights. Others take place in kitchens, on buses, or in small rooms where nobody’s keeping track. But they all belong to the same world. A world where a kid sneaks into a roadhouse and ends up playing beside a legend. Where a theater owner feeds a touring band with his mother’s cooking. Where a voice on the phone can fill a room before you ever meet the man behind it. And sometimes, it’s as simple as a missed turn—and a story you’ll tell for the rest of your life. That’s the blues. Not just the music. The moments that stay with you.