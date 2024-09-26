Pop-Punk Artist Taylor Acorn to Perform at X-Ray Arcade on Friday

× Expand Photo via Taylor Acorn - Facebook Taylor Acorn Taylor Acorn

Think modern pop and classic punk. Together, you’ll get the standout voice of Taylor Acorn. Acorn has redefined pop-punk music with her kaleidoscope of late ‘90s and early 2000s influences. Fans delight in her unique, genre-fluid sound that draws from her deepest vulnerabilities, resonating with wide, diverse audiences. With her 2024 North American Tour underway, she’ll perform at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy on Friday, Sept. 27.

Hailing from Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, Acorn started writing when she was just eight years old amid the passing of her father. This early experience of grief became an inspiration behind her songwriting, where she channeled her inner emotions into powerful, heartfelt music. She set her sights on Nashville in 2017, which was followed by a quick rise in fame.

Harnessing the powers of digital platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, Acorn showcased various music from covering Blink-182, John Mayer and Paramore to releasing original songs. She was soon discovered after the release of her cover album Stay Emo, Pt. 1 (Acoustic). Acorn garnered widespread acclaim within the pop-punk community, applauding her for her adaptation of their favorite artists while contributing to the community with her own personal and distinctive sound.

Millions of listeners flocked to Acorn upon the release of her EP Certified Depressant in 2023, which included her infectious track “Psycho.” This propelled her to new heights as she secured her sold-out Good Enough Tour across the U.S. and Europe. Acorn released her debut album Survival in Motionon Sept. 13, and the response has been phenomenal with recent singles “Survival in Motion,” “High Horse” and “Greener” at the forefront.

Acorn’s solidified her place as a driving force in modern pop-punk. She possesses a raw, genuine talent that’s coupled with her authentic lyricism and hybrid sound. It’s no surprise she’s garnered millions of fans worldwide, pushing the boundaries of each genre while maintaining her rebellious roots.

See Acorn at X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy on Friday, Sept. 27.