Present Music’s Eclectic Season Opener

At first, pop-intellectual composerGabriel Kahane may not seem a likely match for Present Music, Milwaukee’s contemporary chamber ensemble.But the son of classical pianist Jeffrey Kahane, who will be joining theneo-classical outfit for its Sept. 12 season opener at Turner Hall Ballroom,weaves a pastiche of styles into a collective musical esthetic that is its owngenre, according to Kevin Stalheim, Present Music’s artistic director.

“A lot of people found Gabriel to be aninteresting choice for me,” says Stalheim, a trumpeter by musical trade. “Mostof what we do doesn’t fit into his pop-world approach. But the way he blendsvarious older styles into a musical mongrelismcan I say that?gives him hisown voice, which results in a fascinating little musical ride.”

Kahane has performed with a variety ofcollaborators, including indie-rocker Sufjan Stevens, Nickel Creek’s ChrisThile and violinist Hilary Hahn. The 27-year-old pianist blends bluegrass,opera and blistering chromatic counterpart into a unique musical amalgam thatStalheim feels more than suits his ensemble. Kahane gained critical notice withhis composition “For the Union Dead,” based on the poetry of Robert Lowell.It’s part of the 11-song cycle he will perform at Present Music’s openingconcert.

“He’s a very talented composer andperformer whose larger works by necessity require musical collaboration,”Stalheim says. “That’s where we come in.”

The evening also will feature twocompositions by John Adams: “Gnarly Buttons” and “John’s Book of AllegedDances.” Present Music and the London Sinfonietta originallyco-commissioned “Gnarly Buttons,” and Present Music performed the composition’sAmerican premiere in 1997. The ensemble will be joined by Present Musicclarinetist Bill Helmers, who also performs with the Milwaukee SymphonyOrchestra, for what Stalheim describes as “an irreverent whirlwind of aclarinet concerto.”

“Chamber music by its nature is complex and intimate,and ‘Gnarly Buttons’ fits that description,” Stalheim says. “Adamsis very accessible and writes some gorgeous songs, but at the last moment theyhead to pretty ‘gnarly’ places. That’s an apt name for the composition.”

“John’s Book of Alleged Dances” is a collection of 10dances for string quartet accompanied by a recorded percussion track ofprepared piano sounds. The result is a work that easily transitions fromwitty to intimate to beautiful, but is always wildly virtuosic.

Adams,who’s best known for his operetta Nixonin China, has a rhythmic quality that appeals to Present Music, along withsome interesting and often impressive orchestration that helps define hissignature sound, Stalheim says. “He’s also not pretentious and willing to havea little fun,” the artistic director adds. “I like the contrast.”

The esthetic of both composers, andespecially Kahane, speaks to a current musical period that is particularly richin its styles, creativity and compositional energy.

“Things are unusually active these days,”Stalheim says. “The composers are well trained and well aware of world and popmusic influences. They are no longer dogmatic, but provide us with excitingchoices that are influencing many of our performances.”

PresentMusic’s season opener with Gabriel Kahane and Gnarly Buttons begins at 7:30p.m. at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Sept. 12.