Remembering David Vartanian

× Expand Photo Via Violent Femmes - Facebook David Vartanian

David Vartanian was working until the end. Only weeks before his death on October 6, he manned the soundboard for Present Music, one of his many long-term relationships with Milwaukee musicians. Always agreeable and low-key, Vartanian’s death from cancer surprised some of his colleagues. He was 69.

After founding DV Productions in 1982, Vartanian seldom stood still, engineering and producing a surprising array of albums in many genres. Locally, the diversity of his resume encompasses Oceans (jazz fusion), dB Smashers (postpunk), Paul Silbergleit (straight-ahead jazz), Chris Spheeris (new age), the John Schneider Orchestra (Great American Songbook), the incomparable Paul Cebar and many other others. He took on projects for labels as divergent as SST and Narada and engineered recordings of Vivaldi and Kamran Ince.

He had success on a national level, including recordings for the Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison (a Milwaukee expat) and ‘90s alt groups such as Poi Dog Pondering and Crash Test Dummies. He was the engineer on singer-songwriter Elliott Murphy’s 1985 album Milwaukee, produced by Harrison.

Vartanian played an outstanding role with the Violent Femmes, working on no less than nine of their albums, including The Blind Leading the Naked, Why Do Birds Sing?, Add It Up (1981–1993), New Times, Rock!!!!!!!, Freak Magnet, Something's Wrong, Viva Wisconsin and 2 Mics and the Truth. He was also involved with solo outings by Femmes’ bassist Brian Ritchie and former Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo.

Posting on Facebook Ritchie said, “We have four concerts in the can that he recorded and filmed that will hopefully find release … He was a brilliant engineer and producer, always patient with the band, and ready to go wherever our imaginations took us. He was also humorous and loyal.”

Ingrained with the Midwest work ethic, Vartanian took jobs for radio and television commercials and work of all kinds. The last time I saw him, he was running sound and video for a funeral.