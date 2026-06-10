ROCKONSIN State Finals at Summerfest

× “Look At Me” by Mania

The 2026 ROCKONSIN State Finals take place June 19-20 at Summerfest from 12:15–2:45 p.m. each day on the Aurora Pavilion Stage.

Expand Photo via Rockonsin - Facebook Blonde - Rockonsin 2025 Blonde after their Rockonsin 2025 state finals performance at the Summerfest Aurora Pavilion (July 3, 2025)

Ten statewide garage bands, selected from bands representing 54 statewide high schools and middle schools were selected by three music industry judges with 30-plus years of experience.

Bands will perform 20-minute showcases at the ROCKONSIN State Finals.

Winning and runner-up bands will each perform a 45-minute showcase set on the Aurora Pavilion Stage on July 4 with the runner-up hitting the stage at 12:45 p.m. followed by the winning band at 2 p.m.

Here is the lineup:

Friday June 19

12:15 p.m. – 12:35 p.m. LadyDevil (Rock)

Slinger High School

12:45 p.m. – 1:05 p.m. The Danios (Rock)

Mayville High School

1:15 p.m. – 1:35 p.m. Mania (Indie)

East De Pere High School

1:45 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. The Doorknobs (Rock)

Sheboygan North & Etude High Schools

2:15 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. Krusher (Rock)

Campbellsport High School

Saturday June 20

12:15 p.m. – 12:35 p.m. Mala Mala (Punk)

West Bend East & Milwaukee Pius XI High Schools, Home School

12:45 p.m.– 1:05 p.m. White Paper Walls

(Alternative) Mukwonago High School

1:15 p.m. – 1:35 p.m. Take Back the Sun (Rock)

Fort Atkinson, Marshall & Mukwonago High Schools, Cambridge Koshkonong Trails School

1:45 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. Woraz (Rock)

Shorewood High School

2:15 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. Candy Cigarette (Rock)