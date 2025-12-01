Samantha Fish’s Creative Journey

Expand Photo Courtesy of Samantha Fish Samantha Fish

When Samantha Fish takes the stage at this point of her career, it is as more fully realized artist that has evolved past her origins as a mere blues guitarist. It’s readily apparent on Paper Doll, her ninth and most recent studio outing that was released earlier this year. Coming off the success of Death Wish Blues, her 2023 Grammy-nominated collaboration with roots rocker Jesse Dayton, Fish was ready to get back to her own creative journey. But don’t dare call it a return to her roots. She’ll be in town for a Friday, Dec. 5 show at Turner Hall Ballroom.

“I hate that whole term because my roots have evolved and changed,” she explained with a hint of disdain in an October interview. “This is not a ‘My roots record,’ but I know people are going to want to hear me stretch out on the guitar. And I wanted to showcase the growth I’ve had over the past few years. You learn a lot of stuff with every single record. I knew coming back from working with Jesse that I needed to work on a solo record. It had been a couple of years since I put one out and it was something I needed to lean into—what people really know me for.”

She added, “I learned a lot from Death Wish, like creating songs with really exciting hooks and turnarounds. I wanted to apply this to my own record. I wanted to make it feel live, raw and aggressive while still being rooted in the blues. When I think about how I constructed the songs, most of the album was me and an acoustic guitar. Most of these songs are written around a blues riff, so to me that’s the foundation and root of what it is. But it kind of expands into rock and roll and there are some pop hooks. It’s definitely an amalgamation of my influences, but it’s probably the best singing I’ve done on a record so far. I think it’s my most mature songwriting to date and the band is the live band from the road, so I feel we’ve got chemistry and energy that’s sort of special.”

Welcome Homecoming

For this collection of songs, Fish reunited with Detroit garage-rocker Bobby Harlow, who produced her 2017 album Chills & Fever. For the Kansas City native, it was a welcome homecoming given how much growth she had experienced in the near decade since the duo first worked together. Coupled with Harlow’s enthusiasm after seeing Fish play with her band were realizations Fish had after revisiting music she worked on with him back then.

“Bobby had been on my mind for a multitude of reasons, but one of them was that I was listening to some of these old demos we had cut back in 2016,” Fish explained. “At the time, when I recorded them and worked on Chills & Fever, I feel like it was a massive growth period for me, but I didn’t know it at the time. He was pushing me to do things at the time and I was pushing back. I was just really stubborn and as I look back on that, reflecting eight or nine years later, I realized he was totally right, and I probably should have leaned-in a little harder. I think I would have liked the result more. I’m just having this new perspective on Bobby and just who I was at the time. It made me want to write with him again, because I really liked the songs.”

Recorded during four or five separate studios in the middle of some heavy touring, Paper Doll found Fish and her touring band bringing that live-music intensity and chemistry to the sessions. Kicking it all off is opener “I’m Done Runnin’,” a self-affirming swaggering shuffle punctuated by Fish’s soaring vocals and razor-sharp slide guitar. Other highlights include the ethereal “Fortune Teller,” a jam imbued with the kind of hypnotic juju blues legend Robert Johnson might have been alluding to at the crossroads while “Sweet Southern Sounds” is a slow burn balancing co-writer Anders Osborne’s sizzling keyboard runs and gospel-flavored back-up harmonies. Elsewhere, Fish trades vocals with Motor City garage rocker Mick Collins on “Rusty Razor,” a tight and gritty rave-up that clocks in under three minutes. It’s another example of why she valued Harlow’s input.

Male Voice Needed

“Bobby said he heard a specific male voice the song needed and he just kept singing the part for days,” Fish recalled. “It was getting to the point where I told Bobby to just let it go. He finally said it was Mick Collins from The Gories and The Dirt Bombs. He said that’s who he wanted to hear. That’s just a testament to Bobby’s stick-to-itiveness and going to get it done. He said he knew Mick, and he was going to call him. We were running out of time and the record needed to be turned in. But he said, ‘No, no, we’re going to get this part.’ He got Mick on the record, and it ended up being one of my favorite songs. It’s so cool—it elevates the song to the next level. I love when stuff like that just works out. It’s like we’ve got some kind of magical energy on our side that is pushing this thing forward. That’s when making music feels good.”

A consummate road dog, Fish is excited to be bringing the new material to the masses. With a deep album catalog, she has surplus material from which to draw. And while it would be easier for her to go with a pro-forma set list, the 36-year-old guitar-playing firebrand is more about changing it up while adhering to advice she received from North Mississippi Allstars Luther Dickinson, a friend who also produced two of her albums.

“We obviously tour a lot and people come to see us, so I always want to give a different show than the last time people saw us,” Fish said. “I like to create experiences and something that is unique. It’s definitely ‘Paper Doll’ heavy with some fan favorites mixed in. It’s an energetic show. There is a lot of guitar playing and a lot of energy. It’s dynamic and the idea is to connect and just reach people’s hearts and souls with music, so that’s my goal. I remember Luther telling me whatever I’m playing has to be a melody somebody can hum. It’s going to be simple, and I shouldn’t overthink it and it’s about serving the song. In the end, I’m really just trying to create the best show I can possibly create.”