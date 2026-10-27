Sleep Awakens with New Album and Tour

× Expand Photo via Third Man Records - Instagram Sleep Sleep

The doom- and stoner-rock band Sleep has been a creature of sporadic existence and sporadic recorded proof of existence. Its newest album, this year’s Hempispheres, is just its fifth since 1991’s Volume One.

Current drummer Dale Crover does not blame bassist, singer, and constant member Al Cisneros for the small discography. “There’s definitely ups and downs with the band,” Crover said during a recent Zoom interview before citing a couple of the obstacles. “COVID happened, and all the members lived in different cities. Al definitely had more music.”

Cisneros now also has new blood—or blood newer to the arteries and veins of Sleep: guitarist Bubba Dupree has sub-legendary status as a killer player for Void, a pioneering Washington, D.C.-area hardcore punk band from 1979 to 1984; Crover has long drummed for Melvins, a metallic and grungy band that has been crushing ears since 1983.

New Guitarist

“Al decided to ask Kim Thayil from Soundgarden to be the new guitar player,” Crover said. When Crover approached Thayil in Seattle, the latter couldn’t promise sufficient time and recommended Dupree. “I mentioned that to Al, and he thought that sounded great, and we made plans right then and there to start working on stuff.”

While Crover had already worked with Cisneros in the short-lived Shrinebuilder and was replacing longtime Sleep drummer Jason Roeder, Dupree was coming in after Matt Pike, the High on Fire frontman who was a steady presence in Sleep from the beginning.

“We weren’t trying to find someone who sounded like Matt,” Crover said. “Bubba’s no stranger to this type of music. He’s maybe more psychedelic, whereas Matt is more heavy metal. We know he’s different, and that’s fine.”

Altered Interplay

Coming eight years after The Sciences, Sleep’s fourth album, Hempispheres subtly alters the interplay within the band. Cisneros and Crover sync into place as a rhythm section immediately on the first song, “Have Spacesuit Will Travel,” and Dupree bears down on Black Sabbathian riffs.

In other numbers, including the splendidly sludgy 11 minutes of “Arrival of the Industry Ships,” Dupree and Crover consistently build upon ideas that Crover said Cisneros had largely worked out before Sleep convened at Melvins’ Los Angeles studio. “Our studio is not a normal recording studio,” Crover said. “It’s a practice space, too, a comfortable place to hang out with no pressure.”

Until the first tour by this Sleep lineup got underway in September, the songs had not been road-tested, giving the band opportunities to discover. “There’s structure, but there’s also parts where we can improvise,” Crover said. “It’s this language that we’re speaking with each other. The crowd can tell that we don’t know where it’s going and that we’ll see when we get to the other side.”

Crover, who plays in L.A. power-pop band Redd Kross as well as in Melvins, will be happy to continue getting to that other side. “I’m really grateful that Al has asked me to be in this band,” he said. “I can make time for this and juggle my schedule. The band has a new life, and we want to do as much as possible.”

Sleep performs November 5 at the Pabst Theater.