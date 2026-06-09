Souled American Returns, Finally

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In 1989 when Souled American opened for Camper Van Beethoven at UW-Milwaukee’s Union Ballroom, very few of the headliner’s fans could be bothered to listen to the eccentric Illinois quartet. If their records sounded like old 78s being slowed down to 16 rpm—an unimaginable hybrid drawing from old-timey country, bluegrass and dub reggae, then as a live act they were even more of a mystery to the college rock audience. And even a crystal ball couldn’t predict Americana as a coming musical genre.

Souled American released their first three records in quick succession, eighteen months. Chris Grigoroff says, “I knew no one was going to buy this stuff. We’re not making hippie rock here, we are getting weirder than that. I kept thinking we are going to get dropped. We are not selling records.” He calls the experience “the beauty of Rough Trade Records. They were the greatest thing that ever happened to us.”

In the 37 years that followed the Milwaukee show, the band shrunk to the duo of Joe Adducci and Grigoroff and all but vanished. Yet, that didn’t mean they ever stopped making music. Simply, their profile just sunk that much lower.

The rapid run of albums for Rough Trade from 1988-’92, a pair of mid ‘90s releases on a German label—and then rumors and very occasional shows in Chicago. Was Souled American finished?

Then last year saw a career spanning compilation Rise Above It on Omnivore and in April of this year the band released the album Sanctions.

The fine art of persistence

Expand Photo by Christopher Bruno Souled American Souled American

In a recent conversation Chris Grigoroff unraveled some of his four-decade musical partnership with Joe Adducci, how music as a way of life makes sense and the new album Sanctions.

Grigoroff says the recent string of shows went well and “they keep getting better as they go along.” The duo has added guitarist Brian Smith.

Adducci’s family had a pizza parlor in Charleston, Ill. and Grigoroff’s parents were teachers. “We needed a bass player in ’83 in [the band] the Uptown Rulers. He just came on board and I realized we had this thing in common. I wanted to play what we have created since [the album] Fe on—so by ’86 I had talked him into it,” Grigoroff says.

Both are songwriters and the band has also recorded songs written by Adducci’s mom Vicki. Joe Adducci’s distinctive bass sound was a key element from day one.

Grigoroff says there was no one else he wanted to play with. “When I met Joe it was so magical that I was with this incredibly creative songwriter and player—and he does my stuff too. You don’t just get that every day. You can’t just wake up and say, ‘I’m going to find a new partner.’ That just doesn’t work.”

Bands can be strange animals that get stranger over time. So maybe it has always worked in their favor that Souled American were always out of step. Yet it is something else to hear Grigoroff’s appreciation for his longtime musical partner.

“When I found Joe I was never gonna let him get out of my sight, ‘til the day I die, If I could. We hung in there even with all the rejections,” he says. “That’s the beautiful thing about it.” It’s not competition, it’s inspiration when they hear each other’s songs. “Joe is one of the most creative people I know. He’ll write a song and already have with three or four parts.”

Making Sanctions

Grigoroff recalls losing a studio space, “Especially at this age, it’s the most depressed I’ve been in a long time.” Yet the band rallied along with the help of longtime advocate and writer Camden Joy. Joy’s guerilla art project Fifty Posters About Souled American is the stuff of underground legend. A book of that project and the recent book 35 Days of Fe hint at the importance this shadowy figure has meant to the band.

The new album came together with pockets of the duo “just writing new songs.” While some are old, some were written in the last five to seven years. “‘Stranger’ to me is a new song, it was written in 2017. We were starting to record the record then. ‘Born Free’ was written in ’95. There is that shuffle. But it really doesn’t matter, you know?”

Until the next record, Grigoroff says “we’ll just go to this doghouse of the past.” He’s optimistic, “the next project will happen pretty quick, I hope. Joe and I have never struggled writing songs. We are always in our time and they tend to show up at some point.”

Souled American plays X-Ray Arcade Sunday, June 14, 7 p.m.

Souled American discography: