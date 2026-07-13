Soulful Harlem at Broadway Theater Center

Expand Photo via Acute Inflections - Facebook Acute Inflections Acute Inflections (2026)

It's the music emanating from the Harlem Renaissance, the early 20th century cultural and intellectual movement that’s the focus of New York City's jazzy R&B duo Acute Inflections during their 7 p.m. “Soulful Sounds” concert taking place Sunday, July 19 at Broadway Theatre Center.

For vocalist Elasea “eL” Douglas and upright bassist Sadiki Pierre, “The Harlem Renaissance wasn't just about music," the married couple communicate via email interview, “It was about excellence, creativity, community, and redefining how Black artists were seen. That spirit resonates deeply with us.”

Of their “Soulful” presentation, the pair declare, “When people attend one of our shows, we want them to feel transported to a time when dressing up for an evening out was part of the experience, when live music encouraged conversation, laughter, and genuine human connection.”

But that conversation shouldn't necessarily be academic, as Acute Inflections aren't out to provide anyone with college credits. “Our show isn't a history lecture,” they emphasize. “It's our way of carrying forward the elegance, optimism and artistic fearlessness that defined that era.” Douglas and Pierre's study of the era their show evokes did, however, give them perspective on the bustle of activity that sprang from one Manhattan neighborhood and spread to other urban centers benefitting from the Great Migration.

“One of the biggest lessons is how interconnected everything was,” they continue. “The musicians influenced the writers. The writers influenced the painters. Fashion reflected the music. Social movements inspired the art, and the art inspired social movements. It reminded us that creativity rarely exists in isolation.

The elegance and sophistication that makes Acute Inflections' heirs of the Renaissance's legacy combines with a uniquely minimal instrumental approach. It makes the twosome apt interpreters of the artists’ whose work they salute in this presentation.

“Our original music definitely draws inspiration from that era, even though it's written through a modern lens,” they reflect. “The show primarily celebrates the music and spirit of the Harlem Renaissance and the decades it influenced, but we also weave in original songs that fit naturally within that world. Many audience members can't immediately tell which songs are ours and which are classics, and we take that as a huge compliment.”

Another aspect on which Acute Inflections may be complimented is Pierre's ability to so manty musical elements not often associated with his instrument. “The upright bass isn't typically thought of as a chordal instrument, so Sadiki has to think orchestrally—implying harmony, maintaining the groove, outlining chord changes, and supporting the melody simultaneously,” Douglas shares.

Pierre adds, “At the same time, eL's voice often becomes another instrument rather than simply singing over accompaniment."

A a married couple, Acute Infections naturally collaborate on matters other than music. The description they provide of their working relationship parallels a winning template for harmonious matrimony, too.

“Working together has taught us even more about patience, listening, and teamwork because there really isn't much room to hide when it's just the two of you on stage. Every performance depends on reading each other, adapting in the moment, and supporting one another. Like any couple who work together, we have disagreements, but we've learned that the music is always better when we assume positive intent and focus on finding solutions rather than trying to be right.”

And just as working onstage together has aided Acute Inflections momentum as a couple, so they want their “Soulful” concert to spur inspiration in their audiences. “We hope audiences leave inspired not only by the music but by the reminder that creativity has always had the power to bring people together and move society forward.”