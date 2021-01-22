Speech Responds in Real Time on ‘A Different World’

× Expand Image via Facebook / Speech

History will remember the attack on the Capitol on January 6 in a certain light. In time, works of art will be created from the emotions evoked from the past four years in America. However, many creations will not be able to accurately represent the feelings of confusion and frustration that those who watched the events unfold live experienced. Enter Speech of hip hop legends Arrested Development.

Speech’s latest solo single, “A Different World,” was created on January 6, almost in real-time as the fallout of the Capitol attack was just beginning to happen. As Congress was reconvening, Speech was in his home studio, putting the track together for it to be ultimately released a week later. The single addresses the duality in police response to the Capitol attackers and Black Live Matter demonstrations, and how we can respond with unity to create something new.

“I was just dumbfounded seeing this raid on the Capitol” said Speech. “Seeing the violence and the bloodshed and utter arrogance of these men and women. I first went to social media, then I went to YouTube and I did a short piece about how it feels to be a black man in this country, and see the kid gloves that were used when dealing with this mob of people. After doing the YouTube video I felt like there was still so much more to say, so I went in the studio and started writing the song.”

Playing the role of producer and emcee, Speech sounds in fine form on the track, which feels consistent with the empowering tone that made his group famous in the early ‘90s. Still a touring and functioning group to this day, Speech’s pen has never had the willingness or opportunity to dull, and you can hear that on the record, as well as Arrested Development’s Don’t Fight Your Demons, which came out this past September. The ability to quickly turnaround a track, however, is a stark contrast from the effort that it took to make a record when the group first started out. Arrested Development also recently took a similar approach for Election Day, with a digital single called “Onya.”

“I have my issues with technology, but as with all things, it has its positives and its negatives” said Speech. “This to me is a huge positive. Being able to release this song within days of the insurrection is a huge plus. You’re able to capture these feelings, and so is the listener. I think that’s powerful.”

In a post-pandemic world, Arrested Development will continue to make their own lane in the wide world of hip hop. You can check out “A Different World” below: