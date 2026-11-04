Squirrel Flower on ‘Getting Going’

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When Ella Williams, the estimable indie-rock singer-songwriter who works under the name Squirrel Flower, was writing the songs for the sixth SF full-length, Say a Prayer to the Gods of Getting Going, she was traveling but not touring.

“I needed a break from touring because I was really caught in the grind and routine of it,” Williams said during a recent Zoom interview. “I found myself full of inertia, so I was continuing to travel around the country in pursuit of creative collaboration with friends and other musicians.”

That pursuit took her from an artist residency in New Mexico to Los Angeles and Vermont, where friends offered her places to stay and to record. It then took her to Wisconsin: a house in Door County that she and friends from her home base in Chicago made into a studio.

“We packed up a bunch of gear and spent a day setting it up,” she said. “The control room was a bedroom, up the stairs from the living room. It had a bed, which was really nice to lie on and listen back to the takes. It was very loose, and a goal was to capture this immediate, raw interpretation of what I had written.

Tomorrow's on Fire

After that, Williams went to Asheville, North Carolina, to refine the songs with Alex Farrar, who had also co-produced the 2023 Squirrel Flower album Tomorrow’s Fire. “We had made so many recordings, and it felt like there was a lot of magic in them, but I didn’t know if they were final recordings,” she said. “I needed the outside perspective of Alex, who was hearing them with new ears.”

While Farrar’s work with noisy, rootsy projects like Wednesday and Waxahatchee comes through in the ringing, crunchy “Sick Tooth” and the slamming chords and drums of “Foot Thick Ice,” he also enhances the canyon-echo folk of “Fought a Hornet” and country rock of “Highway Woman,” the latter so gorgeous that Cowboy Junkies could cover it and not change a thing.

“He was encouraging me to lean into the quieter, more delicate songs,” Williams said. “He was really adamant that the more spacious songs were the more unique ones to my sound. He was trying to capture something that sounded the most Squirrel Flower it possibly could.”

From her end of the production, Williams emphasized her vocals. “I was listening to a lot of music that felt like you were wrapped in someone’s voice, like Stevie Nicks or Linda Ronstadt or Emmylou Harris,” she said. “I wanted this to be voice-forward, to push it in a way that there could be no doubt who made this music.”

On the Road

Now touring with bassist Augustus Martini, guitarist Chester Zenor, and drummer Ethan Toenjes—“very classic-rock band,” she said—Williams is comfortable with Squirrel Flower as her raison d'être.

“I very much live on the road,” she said. “It’s a compulsion to continue to make music and live my life in service of my art, and I have nothing else that I’m really interested in doing this way. I’m a lifer, for sure.”

Squirrel Flower will perform on November 19 at Cactus Club.