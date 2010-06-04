Tess Passes On

×

’smusic scene lost another veteran musician this week when James Tessier, knownto everyone simply as Tess, died in the hospital of cancer on Thursday, June 3.





Milwaukee

Although he did alittle busking on the streets with his acoustic guitar, Tess was known mainlyas a rock drummer with an insatiable appetite for pounding the skins. Over the years, Tess played with such harddriving garage rock bands as the Alewives, Dog Style Dandies, Nicole & theEducators and, briefly, the Dummy Club. He was a fixture at the annual TrashFest. Softening his tempo, Tess also played psychedelia with the Petals. Tesswas always willing to fill in when a band was in need. “He was the guy who playeddrums with anybody,” said his friend and sometime collaborator, Stoney Rivera.





I first met Tess inthe late ‘70s when he played with the adventurous space rock band Or. Thegroup’s slogan was “Absolute Alternative,” years before alternative became amarketing tag line without much meaning. The Or House, which stood on a hilloverlooking North Avenuenear the Milwaukee River, was painted insidewith psychedelic murals. With his mop-top hair and scraggly mustache, Tessappeared very much at home in this environment. He always looked as if heshould have been a member of the Seeds or some other tough, West Coastgarage-psych act from the ‘60s.





And yet, Tess wasalways the most affable of local musicians, grateful for whatever attention hereceived and happy just to play. For many years he was part of the backbone ofa thriving Riverwest punk rock scene. He will be missed by anyone who knew him.



A free concert in Tess' honor will be held at the Uptowner, Friday June 18, starting at 8 p.m.

