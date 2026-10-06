The Tubs Out with ‘Hard Life’

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One reviewer has noted that the third album from the Tubs, this year’s Hard Life, is not “reinventing the wheel.” While it is true that the Welsh rock ‘n’ roll band doesn’t stalk off in search of the unfamiliar, does the wheel really need to be reinvented?

Guitarist, lead singer, primary songwriter, and thus putative frontman Owen Williams doesn’t even mind the suggestion that his band’s music resides somewhere near the UK pub-rock style that gave Nick Lowe and Graham Parker room to develop their skills.

“We really like that stuff,” Williams said during a recent Zoom interview. “The thing about us, though, is that we’re trying to combine all different stuff from across the eras, and all that stuff kind of works its way in and gets mixed with everything else.”

Such a mixture risks becoming a hodgepodge, particularly for a quartet that has earned if not appreciated classifications like “Celtic jangle-pop,” but Hard Life gathers Williams, guitarist Dan Lucas, bassist Max Warren, and drummer Taylor Stewart around a dozen songs they work into a UK folk-rock lather.

Proper Album (with Fiddler)

“When we signed to a proper label, we wanted to make a proper album,” Williams said. “We wanted 12 tracks; we wanted to work with a fiddle player. We wanted to expand and make it a bit grander, open up the influences a bit.”

That fiddle player, incidentally, is Chris Haigh, whose varied discography and background make his work with the Tubs seem like a Tuesday-afternoon lark. Nevertheless, he, as well as keyboardist Rachel Kenedy—co-owner of the studio where she and the other co-owner, Samuel Ayers, recorded Hard Life—added folkier and poppier textures to the album.

“They have a private studio and recorded our last records there,” Williams, said, referring to 2023’s Dead Meat and 2025’s Cotton Crown. “They have quite a casual setup, so we can do a lot of sessions with them and come and go over the course of months.”

Using that time, the band mingles Cars-style New Wave keyboards with chiming guitars on “Do Yourself a Favor” (the only cover, based on a song Prince didn’t write but did record in 1982), touches upon the brighter side of 1990s roots-rockers like Del Amitri, and pours a little cheer over the Richard Thompsonian dourness of “If You Don’t Love Me.”

Self-Aware Songs

The last of those songs rolls out lyrics like “I don’t wanna sell out this tour/Don’t wanna play with the Tubs anymore,” adding Mott the Hoople self-awareness to the Tubs’ attributes. Williams has acquired a modest reputation for lacerating himself in the songs, but for him that’s a writerly exercise.

“It’s connected to my fiction writing, which basically involves a lot of alternate and exaggerated versions of myself,” he said. “When I approach the songwriting, it comes from that, and it shouldn’t be taken too literally.”

Nor will the Tubs be a gloomy band onstage. “We tend to do the shows in a way that’s a bit rowdier,” Williams said. “We keep it pretty straightforward. It’s definitely not trendy.”

The Tubs perform on Oct. 22 at X-Ray Arcade.