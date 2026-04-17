Tommy Castro Gets ‘Closer to the Bone’

× Expand Photo by Janet Mami Takayama Tommy Castro Tommy Castro

Tommy Castro has spent most of his four-decade career balancing the contemporary and traditional sides of the blues with equal reverence. He’s playing Shank Hall on May 6

After releasing 2021’s A Bluesman Came to Town, a concept album he describes as a contemporary blues opera, the four-time B.B. King Entertainer of the Year winner went in the opposite direction with last year’s Closer to the Bone.

The 14-song collection digs into his roots with covers of classic artists like Wynonie Harris and Jimmy Nolen, alongside bluesmen like Johnny Nitro and Ron Thompson, with whom Castro grew up in the San Francisco Bay area.

The album was recorded with producer Kid Andersen at San Jose’s Greaseland—“just a guy's house,” as Castro put it, that has been converted into a recording space. The band cut everything live in the studio, aiming for the sound of blues legends Elmore James and Buddy Guy. The goal was to record “one-take wonders,” where the right feel took precedence over minor imperfections.

Blues Evolution

Castro embraces the blues genre's evolution, pointing to Christone “Kingfish” Ingram's integration of hip-hop and soul alongside artists like Jontavious Willis, who maintains the early acoustic tradition.

“A lot of these younger artists are inspired by guys like Joe Bonamassa and Eric Gales and a more modern version of the blues, which is fantastic,” Castro said in an early March interview. “The blues is a living thing. It doesn't have to stay the same. I’m also really excited about the fact that there are some young guys out there that want to continue to keep the traditional stuff alive."

The learning never stops, said Castro, but at a certain point the borrowed pieces stop feeling borrowed.

"There's a long list of people that I've watched and borrowed from,” he said. “And now, all these years later, whatever it is that I'm doing -- wherever I draw from, however I was inspired -- I feel like it's all become my own now. I do what I do and I'm comfortable with that. I'm not trying to be the latest trend. I'm not trying to play like this guy or that guy. I've found my groove a while ago, and I'm at my best when I'm being authentic and just being me. And lucky for me, I've got a pretty good satchel of tunes to draw from.”

House Party Music

That’s to say the least. Since launching his solo career in 1991, Castro has released more than a dozen studio albums, the six most recent of which have been on Alligator Records, which he joined in 2009.

That authenticity he’s brought to his music extends to the stage, where Castro wants to turn every concert into a house party. He reads the room, and when an audience goes passive, he takes action.

"Once in a while I'm looking at the audience and maybe it's a place where we haven't been very much, there are a lot of new people in there, and we're playing our songs and they're looking at us like they're watching a movie, (I think) I need to break this. This needs to become a party,” he said. “We don't want our show to be a concert as much as we want it to be a house party."

Castro's instinct is to bring things back to earth, no matter how formal the room.

“We play various kinds of venues and sometimes it's a theater—a very proper, squeaky clean, beautiful, state-of-the-art theater —and we just want to go in there and mess it up a little bit, just bring it down to earth,” he said. “And sometimes, if I'm not connecting with the audience from the stage for whatever reason, I will go out there and sit on a chair and play right at them.”

Castro performs alongside bassist Randy McDonald, and the two occasionally breaking into what Castro calls “soul steps,” synchronized footwork they’ve carried over from their days in the bay area soul band The Dynatones.

“The only thing that's different is I can't dance like I used to,” Castro said with a laugh. “When we go into certain kinds of songs, certain kinds of grooves, like when the keyboard player's taking a solo, Randy and I throw in a couple of what we call soul steps. They're not dance moves. It's not choreography. None of those words are allowed. It's stepping. That's what it is.”

The steps have gotten harder—his legs remind him of that afterward—but Castro maintains an exercise routine, often including a pre-soundcheck bike ride, so the tradition can continue. As a lifelong road warrior, it’s well worth it.

“When you're a kid and you're listening to blues music, there are people who really listen to the old blues guys,” Castro said. “I listened a lot to the old blues guys. And now I am one, and it's pretty cool. I didn't expect to last this long.”